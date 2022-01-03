EHF Statement on allegations of match fixing

The EHF has a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to match fixing. Match fixing is not acceptable in any sport, and on the level of the EHF competitions it is a substantial violation of core values of the European Handball Federation, its statutes and regulations.

If there is evidence, penalties and sanctions for the persons responsible for obtaining or retaining in any way undue advantages in connection with a match or a match result shall be imposed accordingly.

However, there is currently no evidence for match fixing in a match played in a competition organised under the umbrella of the European Handball Federation.

The European Handball Federation has been contacted by Handbollskanalen prior to the release of the bespoke news articles, and in this context the EHF has asked for any evidence to be forwarded so that all necessary investigations, including police measures, can be initiated immediately.

The legal system within the EHF is independent. The EHF is therefore not in the position to comment on single matches purely based on assertions from third parties.

Furthermore, the European Handball Federation has built robust measures to mitigate the threat of match fixing from would-be corruptors.

A long-term integrity partnership with Sportradar includes the bet monitoring of more than 1,000 matches per season and an education and prevention programme for competitors, officials and other stakeholders.

This is complemented by the EHF’s disclosure policy and its independent reporting platform. The EHF is committed to a pro-active policy to ensure that any issues can be identified and dealt with through the correct channels before they cause any potential damage to the sport.

The reporting platform can be reached via https://report.whistleb.com/ehf

Any person wanting to make a report can do so with complete anonymity and without any fear that they could be identified.

The Initiator of Proceedings will receive and review any report which is submitted. The Initiator of Proceedings is independent from any EHF body or commission and will treat any report with impartiality.

With regards to the aforementioned allegations, the European Handball Federations asks every person to use the reporting platform so that all possible measures in case of concrete evidence can be initiated with immediate effect.