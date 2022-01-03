Lazarov to lead North Macedonia with dual role

North Macedonia have a strong handball tradition with the whole country loving the sport to its maximum. They come into their sixth consecutive EHF EURO with a special story: legendary player Kiril Lazarov, who is still an important part of the HBC Nantes squad and in the national team as a right back, will act as player-coach.

Three questions ahead of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022:

Can North Macedonia step up?

Although they underperformed at the IHF Men’s World Championship 2021, finishing 23rd without a win, North Macedonia still have confidence they can be successful at the Men’s EHF EURO 2022. And with Lazarov, line player Stojanche Stoilov, and the goalkeeper duo Martin Tomovski and Nikola Mitrevski among the squad, they can be a hard nut to crack.

Lazarov has a clear vision for his team and the style of play. Young players will be given a chance to prove themselves, but North Macedonia can also count on experienced stalwarts in crucial moments. This combination could prove beneficial, as North Macedonia look to put the disappointment of 2020 – when they failed to progress to the main round for the first time at an EHF EURO – behind them.

What do Kiril Lazarov and Filip Mirkulovski bring to the team?

Lazarov took over the national team in February 2021 from Danilo Brestovac during qualification round 2 for EHF EURO 2022. He led his teammates to an extraordinary win over Denmark, with experienced centre back Filip Mirkulovski by his side as assistant coach. Both also scored for their country in qualification, and will probably do so again in the final tournament.

Lazarov’s record and love for handball are well-known. Adding Mirkulovski, who came back to the team after stepping back in 2018, brings something a little extra. The duo have a special connection with the national team and this, together with their tactics and experience, sets a good foundation for North Macedonia’s handball future.