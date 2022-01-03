Lada looking for European glory

After winning the EHF Cup in 2012 and 2014, Handball Club Lada continued to regularly participate in the second-tier European competition. But although they were named among the favourites at the start of almost every season, the Russian team were never able to return to the good old days.

Ahead of the 2021/22 group phase, Lada are not hiding their ambitions - will they live up to expectations? They certainly have plenty of talent, but have occasionally lacked stability and character in the past. If they show enough commitment and determination, everything is possible.

Main facts

the two-time EHF Cup winners are looking for their first title since 2014

a number of Russian talents grew up at Lada, including Darya Dmitrieva and Elena Mikhaylichenko

Lada have an all-Russian squad except for Belarusian goalkeeper Valiantsina Vaitulevich

two players left the club in the summer, while three newcomers arrived

coach Aleksey Alekseev also worked with Russia's national team between February and September 2021 and led them to silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Most important question: Can they be trophy contenders?

In the Russian league, it is hard for Lada to compete with Rostov-Don and CSKA, who have more resources and can sign high-level foreigners as well as top Russian players to book tickets to the DELO EHF Champions League.

However, the Togliatti-based team have a good chance of being successful in Europe’s second-tier competition. Throughout the years, Lada have developed a number of talents, and although many of them have moved to other clubs, others are still at Lada and want to achieve something with the team.

In three of the four most recent seasons, Lada were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the second-tier European competition. However, their players have matured during recent years, and while Lada take nothing for granted for the Russian team, they certainly have a chance to advance from the group - and then everything could be possible.