EHF teams up with VOGO for video replay at EHF EUROs

VOGO, a leading company for audio and video solutions, and the European Handball Federation have signed a contract for use of VOGO’s video replay solution for the Men’s and Women’s EHF EUROs in 2024 and 2026.

The 260 matches in the four upcoming EHF EUROs will use the VOGO ELITE BUNDLE, combining VOKKERO ELITE audio and VOGOSPORT ELITE video solutions.

Referees will have the option to immediately watch a situation on a TV screen if they were not able to see the complete action on the court, or if they wish to check again before reaching a final decision. Referees will use a tablet computer to monitor situations from different camera positions.

The VOGOSPORT ELITE solution includes a TV broadcast stream and six raw camera shots, for the referees to rewatch the match action in case of doubt.

The contract also includes a VOGO Replay Operator for each match who assists referees in handling and selecting the video footage on VOGOSPORT screens during matches.

Goal cameras will also be set up replicating the goal-line technology used in football, combined with cameras installed in the substitution zone.

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “The European Handball Federation is thrilled to start a long-term partnership with VOGO for the biggest European handball stage, the Men’s and Women’s EHF EUROs. The cooperation includes four upcoming EHF EUROs and we are sure that together with VOGO we will develop the competition and bring our approach to video refereeing to a higher level.”

Christophe Carniel, Chairman and CEO of VOGO, said: "The technology as a service (TaaS) business model that we have been ramping up since the beginning of 2023 continues to gain momentum. After signing numerous contracts, with the Estonian Football Championship (VAR Light), the LNR (National Rugby League), the French Gymnastics Federation and the EHF, we have every confidence in the strengths of this model.”