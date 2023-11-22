Sander Sagosen’s return to Paris was only one of the reasons to watch tonight’s Match of the Week. And, if that game did not disappoint, neither did the other two Group A games that were played on Wednesday night.

The situation was tight in group A before round 8, and it is even tighter now after tonight's three matches. And, the games exactly reflected tightness, with two of the three ending in a draw.

In a thrilling Match of the Week, Paris managed to turn a four-goals deficit around to get a point against Kolstad (28:28). Just as close was the game between Aalborg and Kiel, in which the hosts managed to save a point after having trailed by six goals with ten minutes left.

In the third game of the evening, Szeged had to wait until the very last second to get the points in Pelister (28:27).