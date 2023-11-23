Top clashes in Slovakia open round 3 of EHF European Cup Men

The throw-off is scheduled in Slovakia, where Tatran Presov are up against Afturelding in the only double-header over the weekend, with the two duels scheduled for Friday and Sunday.

The hosts are regarded one of the competition’s favourites, but the visitors from Iceland eliminated Nærbø IL – the 2022 champions and 2021 runners-up – in the previous round, making for two promising duels in Presov.