The fourth EHF Activities webinar of the year features former elite player Jennie Linnell, who will talk about Sweden’s ‘Hand the Ball’ concept on Wednesday 28 September at 13:00 CEST.

Linnell is the project leader of Hand the Ball, which was introduced in 2020 by the Swedish handball federation. It aims to support local clubs in starting social projects, and builds on leadership education and new scientific developments focused on leadership and motivation.

Participation in the webinar is free of charge and those wishing to participate can sign up HERE.

Previous webinars in the series, attracting hundreds of participants, have featured former professional player Maida Arslanagic talking about ID (or ‘special’) handball; Dutch handball coach Edwin Kippers; and Portuguese scientific researcher Susana Póvoas.

Key topics of the fourth webinar:

How federations and clubs can find new ways to include inactive children in today’s society

How the sport of handball can be presented in new, attractive ways

How a federation can help clubs to start up corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects

Jennie Linnell will participate in a Q&A session for around 15 minutes at the end of her talk. If you are unable to participate in the webinar at 1pm CEST on Wednesday 28 September, you will be able to watch a recording if you register.

Upcoming planned webinars and topics:

Tuesday 18 October: Vanessa Patucca Bourgeais – Baby Handball

Tuesday 8 November: Ári Rouch – "From the Challenge Trophy to the EHF EURO"

Tuesday 13 December: Daniel Magalhães & Marc De Sousa – wheelchair handball (four-a-side and six-a-side)

All future webinars are currently scheduled for 13:00-14:00 CET or CEST.