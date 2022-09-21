Benfica: The Eagles want to fly high again

SL Benfica added a new chapter to the club’s history last season by winning their first European trophy. Hosting the EHF Finals Men 2022, the ‘Eagles’ overcame SC Magdeburg in the final for their maiden title – after having lost two Challenge Cup finals in the past.

For Benfica, ‘continuity’ is the key word, as most of the squad and the coach – Chema Rodríguez – remain unchanged compared to last season, with the exception of Ádám Juhász, the Hungarian centre back who arrived to replace Lazar Kukic, who left for Dinamo Bucuresti.

Otherwise, Benfica have stuck to their main pillars, including goalkeeper Sergey Hernández, right wing, Ole Rahmel, and top scorer Petar Djordjic.

Main facts

Benfica qualified for the group phase directly as defending champions

in the Portuguese league, Benfica finished third last season and are waiting for 14 years to win the domestic title

the squad incudes 12 different nationalities

head coach Chema Rodríguez also works with the Hungarian national team, and will leave Benfica in the summer of 2023 to fully focus on Hungary

the biggest signing this season is Ádám Juhász, an Hungarian centre back joining from Tatabánya

Most important question: Can Benfica win the trophy again?

Benfica will be a main target for their opponents, who want to beat the defending champions. But Benfica are playing handball in a very exciting way and are eager to deliver in the EHF European League again.

The new season has already started in the best possible way by winning Portuguese Super Cup. With a nearly unchanged squad, head coach Chema Rodríguez is full of confidence prior the title defence.

“It is a European competition which is very important for us. It gives Benfica the stage that the team deserves, a top team level,” Rodríguez says.

Also, team captain Paulo Moreno longs for history.

“We had an unblemished run last season, crowned with the European title. We want to strengthen the name of our club throughout Europe,” Moreno says.

Under the spotlight: Petar Djordjic

Racking up 133 goals in total last EHF European league season, Petar Djordjic is obviously a key player for Benfica. The 32-year-old left back has an impressive shot, he has scored incredible and decisive goals, and many opponent defences have troubles finding the right answers when they face him.

Djordjic is the player with the right mindset, he is at his best when the team needs him the most: A fundamental pillar under the red-white building.

How they rate themselves

There are no doubts about the high ambitions of Benfica. But the Eagles’ coach points to modesty and daily hard work this season, as the EHF European League is “a very challenging competition with great teams.”

“We were champions last season, and it brings more responsibility. But the team’s goal is always the same: play one game at a time and try to be competitive against all teams,” Rodríguez says.

When asked about Benfica’s chances, team captain Moreno remains modest, too.

“We still don’t know which group we will be in. But we will work to win as many games as possible. We know perfectly well that groups are difficult – that is what they told us last year, and we still managed to come through and win.”