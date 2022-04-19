Jana Mittún: A leading light for Faroe Islands’ bright future

Faroe Islands is the gift that keeps on giving for handball romantics. The North Atlantic archipelago has an incredible connection with the sport and is beginning to make its mark on the international stage.

While the men’s team is already making a splash, the women’s team turn is next as they usher in a new generation of talented players – led by Jana Mittún.

Mittún was just 17 when she made her competitive senior debut in October’s Women’s EHF EURO 2022 qualifier against Romania.

“I did not really know if I was going to play but midway through the first half, I came in and actually played a good match. It was a special experience; a lot of people were watching the game and it was a great atmosphere.”

The speedy back court player made an immediate impact, scoring four goals as Faroe Islands stayed in touch for three quarters of the contest before losing 26:19.

“I had to get a feel for how good they were, I did not actually think I would score a goal, so that was a surprise. There were a lot of people in the hall yelling, I did not have much of a chance to think about what to do, I just went for it.”

Having taken to senior international handball like a duck to water, Mittún has played an increasingly large role in the team and top scored with six goals in last month’s home clash with Austria.

Although Faroe Islands have yet to claim a point in the group, the signs of improvement and increased confidence are there as they prepare to face Romania at home on Wednesday evening.

“We played two good games against Austria but feel like we could have done even better. We want to be able to compete against the likes of Romania and Austria but we know that it will take a lot more improvement in our game to match up with Denmark.”

The qualifier campaign ends with an away trip to Denmark, where they will hope to put into place some lessons learned from the 39:19 loss in the reverse fixture.

“I learned that you can lose by 20 goals, ha, I do not think I experienced that before, but it was really big to play against all the stars you see on TV and see if you can match them in some way and see what it takes to play at the highest level. It takes a lot, so it was a really good experience and also not so good.”