Nikola Bilyk opens up about Kiel's season so far

Bilyk talked about Kiel's mixed season - while the club has performed in the EHF Champions League, they have had a less successful Bundesliga season and are currently sitting fourth in the rankings.

"We had a time when we didn't play with much confidence, and lost some games which we weren't allowed to lose," Bilyk admitted.

But he said Kiel are finding their form in the latter half of the season, having integrated a number of new players. With the Bundesliga title now out of sight, the Zebras' focus has turned to making the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne, while also winning as many domestic games as they can in the rest of the season.

"When you're there [in Cologne], anything is possible," Bilyk added. "You don't have to be the best or the greatest team to win this competition. There are so many small details that have to be perfect on these two days to win this big trophy.

"When you manage to get there, there is no favourite team to win the Champions League, because everybody has a big chance to go all the way. But first we have to manage to get there," he pointed out.

Kiel will face either Montpellier Handball or HC PPD Zagreb in the quarter-finals, and Bilyk said he did not mind who their opponents would be.

"It's going to be how it's going to be, it's not in my power to control these kinds of things," he said. "We're really trying to focus on ourselves and what's coming."

Bilyk said the season had been mentally tough for the players and their fans, but said they were using the challenges to help them learn and improve and grow as a group for the future.

The 27-year-old also spoke about Austria's superb Men's EHF EURO 2024 tournament, talking about the team spirit and their journey to eighth place in the championship, and opened up about his relationship with his father Serhij and his influence.

Photos © Sascha Klahn