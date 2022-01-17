Eight teams eagerly await quarter- and semi-final draw

The EHF European Cup Women 2021/22 saw the completion of the Last 16 last weekend and all is now set for the draw of the next two stages.

The combined draw for the quarter-finals and the semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 18 January at 11:00 CET at the EHF Office in Vienna, Austria. The draw will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

All eight teams who made it to the quarter-finals will be placed in a single pot and there will be no country protection. This means that two teams from Spain can face each other.

Alongside three teams from Spain, five more countries are represented in the quarter-finals by one club each, including H71, the first ever representative of Faroe Islands in the quarter-finals of any EHF club competition.

Two winners of the EHF European Cup’s forerunner, the Challenge Cup, are among the quarter-finalists, and both are from Spain: defending champions Costa del Sol Malaga and Rocasa Gran Canaria, who claimed the trophy in 2016 and again in 2019.

The first leg of the quarter-finals is scheduled for 12/13 February and the second leg will follow one week later.

Once the quarter-finals opponents are determined, the draw will continue with the semi-final pairings.

Quarter-finalists of the European Cup Women 2021/22:

Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP)

Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP)

Visitelche.com Bm Elche (ESP)

H71 (FAR)

IBV Vestmannaeyjar (ISL)

ZRK Bekament Bukovicka Banja (SRB)

HC DAC Dunajská Streda (SVK)

HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR)