Zhitnikov eyes special game against Slovakia

The EHF EURO always springs a surprise or two at every edition. Yet few would have expected Russia to open their account in Košice with two wins in a row, recording their best start of the competition since 2000, when they secured the silver medal.

However, Velimir Petkovic’s side looks rejuvenated, a team on a mission. After beating Lithuania in the opening round, they secured a superb 23:22 win against Norway on Saturday – one of the most important in recent history for Russia, whose last win at the EHF EURO was at Poland 2016.

The current Russian side is an interesting mix of experience. The likes of goalkeeper Victor Kireev, right wing Daniil Shishkarev and centre back Dmitry Zhitnikov lead the lines, while young guns like left back Sergei Mark Kosorotov are emerging and slowly becoming instrumental for the team.

Zhitnikov, now aged 32, is playing in his fourth EHF EURO and is leading the current Russian side in both appearances, 17, tied with Shishkarev, and in goals, 48, 14 more than Russia’s captain.

“Listen, I am happy with how the team plays and we are a very good group. Other players are missing due to injuries or Covid-19, but we managed to secure two wins and play quite good,” says Zhitnikov, who has played 147 games and scored 383 goals for Russia since his first call-up, in 2013.

His instant connection with Kosorotov, 10 years his junior, was there to be seen on the court in both Russia’s wins, 29:27 against Lithuania and 23:22 against Norway. It also helped that the two Russian backs are also teammates at club level for Polish outfit Orlen Wisla Plock, which plays in the EHF European League Men.

Both Zhitnikov and Kosorotov have scored 11 goals each so far, a whopping 42 per cent of their team’s goals at the EHF EURO 2022, underlining the importance of the two backs in the side.

“It is different playing with Sergei Mark in the national team and at club level. It is true, we developed this type of connection, which definitely helps, we do not need to talk at times on the court, we just feel what the other will be doing, therefore everything flows normally,” adds Zhitnikov.