20240211

Eight teams fighting for European Cup semi-final tickets

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
22 March 2024, 13:00

CS Minaur Baia Mare host Bregenz Handball of Austria in the opening match of the EHF European Cup Men quarter-finals as the Romanian club looks to end Bregenz's high-flying journey in the competition this season. Additionally, Olympiacos SFP of Greece welcome the debutants from Slovenia, MRK Krka, who have made it to the quarter-finals having begun in round 2, while experienced sides FTC-Green Collect and TATRAN Presov meet in Hungary. Finally, CSA Steaua Bucuresti and Iceland's Valur face off in Romania's capital for what promises to be a thrilling first leg.

  • this is the first round of the competition not to feature a double-header, as each team hosts a home leg, outlining each teams' strength and desire to reach the semi-finals and beyond
  • all eight teams are meeting their opponents for the first time in their respective histories
  • Bregenz Handball and Valur are the only two clubs who have progressed all the way from round 1 to the quarter-finals this season
  • Romania is the only nation to have two clubs (CS Minaur Baia Mare and CSA Steaua Bucuresti) in the quarter-finals
  • three of the top five goalscorers (Sebastian Burger, Tobias Wanger, Markus Mahr) in Europe's third-tier club competition are from Bregenz Handball

Clash of the favourites in Hungary

FTC-Green Collect are set to welcome TATRAN Presov in the first leg of the EHF European Cup Men's quarter-finals in Budapest, as last season's EHF European League Men participants meet for the first time ever in their history. The ambitious Hungarian club is tasked with the difficult challenge of progressing to the semi-finals as the visitors from Slovakia have recorded only one loss this season (to FH Hafnarfjordur in the previous round) in all competitions and TATRAN are on a five-match winning run. However, FTC-Green Collect have already proved their credentials with a statement win against Besiktas Safi Cimento in the last round and they will surely try to use the advantage of playing the first leg in front of their own fans to secure a positive result, but it promises to be an exciting match with both teams aiming to go through to the semis.

