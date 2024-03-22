Eight teams fighting for European Cup semi-final tickets

this is the first round of the competition not to feature a double-header, as each team hosts a home leg, outlining each teams' strength and desire to reach the semi-finals and beyond

all eight teams are meeting their opponents for the first time in their respective histories

Bregenz Handball and Valur are the only two clubs who have progressed all the way from round 1 to the quarter-finals this season

Romania is the only nation to have two clubs (CS Minaur Baia Mare and CSA Steaua Bucuresti) in the quarter-finals

three of the top five goalscorers (Sebastian Burger, Tobias Wanger, Markus Mahr) in Europe's third-tier club competition are from Bregenz Handball

Clash of the favourites in Hungary

FTC-Green Collect are set to welcome TATRAN Presov in the first leg of the EHF European Cup Men's quarter-finals in Budapest, as last season's EHF European League Men participants meet for the first time ever in their history. The ambitious Hungarian club is tasked with the difficult challenge of progressing to the semi-finals as the visitors from Slovakia have recorded only one loss this season (to FH Hafnarfjordur in the previous round) in all competitions and TATRAN are on a five-match winning run. However, FTC-Green Collect have already proved their credentials with a statement win against Besiktas Safi Cimento in the last round and they will surely try to use the advantage of playing the first leg in front of their own fans to secure a positive result, but it promises to be an exciting match with both teams aiming to go through to the semis.