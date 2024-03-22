Celebrate Easter with discounted EHF EURO tickets

20240322 W EURO Discount
The Women's EHF EURO 2024 is fast-approaching - and if you haven't got your tickets yet, why not take advantage of the special Easter offer giving 10 per cent off preliminary and main round matches in Austria and Hungary?

The discount is only available for one week, between midnight on 25 March and 23:59 on 1 April. There is a limit of six tickets per purchase.

All tickets in categories 1 to 3 for preliminary round matches in Innsbruck and main round matches in Vienna covered by the offer, as are matches in both the preliminary round and main round in Debrecen.

There will be no discount available for the preliminary round matches in Basel.

Both discounted and standard price tickets for the Women's EHF EURO 2024 are available on the official website: tickets.eurohandball.com.

