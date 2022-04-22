Eight teams from eight nations and high-scoring Last 16

0 goals was the difference in the pairing Kadetten versus Sävehof. Only the higher number of away goals confirmed Schaffhausen as quarter-finalists.

0 teams from the same country will face each other on the way to the EHF Finals on 28–29 May.

1 German team made it to the quarter-finals: defending champions Magdeburg. Berlin and Lemgo lost in the Last 16. Last season, three German clubs were among the last eight teams and even made it to the EHF Finals.

1 goal decided Magdeburg’s fate: Lukas Mertens scored the winning strike for 36:35 right before the final buzzer against Sporting.

1 team that previously contested the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne is still in contention for the European League Men 2021/22 title: HBC Nantes (EHF FINAL4 participants in 2018 and 2021).

1 former EHF Champions League winner is still part of the competition: Magdeburg, winners in 2002. Nantes were finalists in 2018.

2 teams won both legs of their Last 16 ties: GOG against Irun and Nexe against Pelister Eurofarm.

2 teams that were part of the EHF Finals 2021 in Mannheim are still part of the competition: defending champions Magdeburg and Plock.

2 times in the 16 Last 16 matches, more than 70 goals were scored.

2 coaches still in the competition are parallel national team coaches: Chema Rodriguez (Benfica/Hungary) and Javier Sabate (Plock/Czech Republic).

3 teams that were quarter-finalists in the 2020/21 season are back in this competition stage: defending champions Magdeburg, GOG and Plock.

3 players still in the competition were part of the EHF EURO 2022 All-Star Team, all from GOG: Danish right back Mathias Gidsel (currently injured), Viktor Hallgrímsson (Iceland/goalkeeper) and Oscar Bergendahl (Sweden/best defender). In addition, Magdeburg’s Icelander Omar Ingi Magnusson was top scorer, with 59 goals.

4 teams made it from the first qualification round to the quarter-finals: GOG, Schaffhausen, Benfica and Nexe.

4 goals were the biggest aggregate margin of the eight Last 16 pairings, which underlines how close the competition is.

4 of the eight teams still in the competition qualified for previous EHF Finals: Magdeburg, Nantes, Velenje and Plock. Magdeburg and Nantes were finalists and will now face each other in two direct duels.

7 goals were the biggest gap in a single Last 16 match, when Velenje beat Nimes 29:22 at home, ahead of three matches with a six-goal difference — twice in the pairing Schaffhausen versus Sävehof (32:26; 28:34) and once between Benfica and Toulouse (36:30).

8 countries — a number never seen since the competition was merged in the 2012/13 season — are represented by the eight quarter-final participants: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Slovenia, Switzerland, Portugal, France and Croatia, compared to six countries in 2020/21.

8 times in the 16 Last 16 matches, 60 or more goals were scored.