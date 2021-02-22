Eight teams from eight nations still in the hunt

The EHF European Cup Men 2020/21 saw the completion of the Last 16 phase last weekend and all is now set for the draw of the next two stages. The combined draw event for the quarter-finals and the semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 23 February at 11:00 CET at the EHF Office in Vienna, Austria, streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

Eight clubs from eight separate nations remain in contention to win the first edition of the European Cup. All quarter-finalists will be placed in a single pot with no seeding, meaning that any team can face another.

After their impressive comeback against CSM Bucuresti, 2018 Challenge Cup finalists AEK Athens have emerged as one of the competition favourites, alongside 2017/18 EHF Champions League participants Gorenje Velenje, who have made light work of their opponents to date.

On the other end of the experience scale, Cyprus’ Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta have enjoyed a remarkable run in their first European season in 22 years.

The first leg of the quarter-finals is scheduled for 20/21 March with the second leg a week later on 27/28 March.

Once the quarter-finals are determined, the draw will continue with the semi-final pairings.

Quarter-finalists of the European Cup Men 2020/21:

Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP)

HC Robe Zubri (CZE)

Pölva Serviti (EST)

AEK Athens HC (GRE)

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

HC Neva SPb (RUS)

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO)

Ystads IF (SWE)