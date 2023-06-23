Eighth edition of the European Handball Manager successfully finished

The European Handball Manager Program is taking a one-year break after eight years and will continue in 2024.

Before the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 took place in Cologne, 16 handball managers from 14 different countries completed the European Handball Manager certificate course. They passed the written and oral exams after one year of study, 68% of them passed the written exam with a good grade and six graduates received the highest grade from the examiners in the oral exam. Nuria Lago Rodriguez, who passed both exams with high distinction, was rewarded with the certificate for excellence performance.

In the last eight years, more than 100 European handball managers have been trained in cooperation with the European Handball Federation, who are now working for clubs and federations to develop them further. The positive and constructive feedback from the participants not only provided additional motivation, but also ensured that the program was further optimised and adapted to current needs in the eighth year.

For program director Stefan Walzel, the eight years were on the one hand very challenging, especially at the beginning and during the pandemic, but on the other hand also very gratifying. "I have met so many dedicated and motivated managers with great passion for handball. It was and is a great pleasure for me to make a small contribution to their personally development and to see how they have developed individually."

However, the one-year break will also be used to evaluate the program and make improvements before the next edition in English continues in June 2024. For more information on the European Handball Manager and the next edition: https://www.dshs-koeln.de/ehm/

Photo: Thomas Leuschen