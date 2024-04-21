Elche and Michalovce claim opening European Cup semi-final wins

on home court, Gran Canaria led 12:11 at half-time and 20:19 midway through the second half

however, Elche had a good run late in the game, which resulted in their two-goal victory

Michalovce were dominant throughout the game against Benfica and also won by two goals

Ukrainian players were joint top scorers of both sides: Michalovce's Iryna Kompaniiets scored seven goals, just as many as her Slovak teammate Veronika Habankova, and Viktoriya Borschenko also netted seven goals for Benfica

the second-leg games will be held in Elche and Lisbon on 27/28 April

So Delgado makes impact again

Before the semi-finals, Elche's left back Danila So Delgado was a joint top scorer of the current European Cup season alongside Ana Marija Kolarovska, whose team HC Gjorce Petrov – WHC Skopje has already been eliminated.

Both had 51 goals, but on Sunday, So Delgado made a crucial impact for the Spanish team, netting 11 times, which is her personal best in the current campaign. So now the 22-year-old has a tally of 62 goals, leaving all rivals in the scoring chart far behind.

