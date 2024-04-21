Valur win big, FTC and Olympiacos share the points

Panagiotis Papantonopoulos and Kristóf Gyori displayed excellent performances between the posts for Olympiacos SFP and FTC-Green Collect respectively; Papantonopoulos made 11 saves (29 per centage) while Gyori saved 10 shots (31.3 per cent)

right wing Bence Imre scored seven goals for FTC, while Miha Kavcic also scored seven for Olympiacos

veteran goalkeeper Björgvin Pall Gustavsson made 14 saves in Valur's win against the Romanian club (33.3 per cent save efficiency)

Stefan Vujic scored seven goals and was the match's top scorer, but the Serbian could not prevent CS Minaur Baia Mare from losing in Reykyavik

young centre back Benedikt Gunnar Óskarsson scored six goals for Valur and was the team's top scorer, while Tjörvi Týr Gíslason closely followed him with five goals to his name

Drama in Budapest as Savvas steals a draw for Olympiacos SFP

In a thrilling end to the match in Budapest, Olympiacos secured the 28:28 draw with Savvas Savvas scoring his eighth and final goal to be crowned as the match's top scorer.

The first leg between FTC-Green Collect and the Piraeus club was full of turnarounds with both teams holding a lead at some point. FTC had a two-goal lead in the 58th minute, but could not score until the final whistle and Olympiacos mounted a comeback to maintain their unbeaten streak in the third-tier European competition.

With the return leg being played in Ilioupolis, Olympiacos hold the advantage of playing in front of their passionate fans for a place in the final.

Photo © FTC-Green Collect