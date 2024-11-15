Elín Klara: “I expect the competition to be challenging”

EHF / Ida Hummeluhr
15 November 2024, 15:00

For the first time since 2012, Iceland’s women will participate in a major handball tournament later this month, at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024. Centre back Elín Klara Þorkelsdóttir is one of the players who will be ready to compete in Innsbruck.

"I’m really looking forward to the EHF EURO! I am playing in my first EHF EURO with the senior national team and It’s such an honour to get the chance to compete at this level.”

“I'm excited to face new opponents and there's also a lot of pride that comes with playing for my country. Also, it has been a while since Iceland was last at the EHF EURO, so we are determined to give our best,” says Elín Klara.

Iceland’s women’s team have made it to the final tournament of the EHF EURO twice before; in 2010 and 2012, but for the new generation this will be their first taste of the big time.

“I expect the competition to be challenging, exciting and fun! For me to be able to meet strong teams is important and gives me opportunities to see where I stand compared to the best teams. For our team, we aim to challenge our opponents in the group and try to get some points. But this is one game at a time and it is important to able to prepare the team well,” says the 20-year-old.

“Our goal is to be at these tournaments and gradually improve our game between those big events as EHF EURO and IHF World Championship,” she adds.

But that does not stop Iceland giving their full focus to the task awaiting them this month, “We aim to start training in the weeks before the event and then we have two practice games in the week before the first game, where we want to drill our game better and work on some fine tuning. In addition, we participated in one tournament this autumn and had games against Poland in late October.”

For Iceland, the Netherlands, Germany and Ukraine are their group F opponents at the tournament – something Þorkelsdóttir is excited for.

“The group is challenging, so we need to play good games to be able to advance to the main round. But this is the EHF EURO, so you would expect high level and strong opponents like the teams in our group. We will do our best and then see what the results are.”

“Our game has been improving and we aim to improve it further and we believe that if we can amplify our strengths, anything can happen.”

For all the talk of preparations and opponents, the overriding feeling for the Haukar centre back is obvious: excitement! “To go to the EHF EURO and play for my country has been a dream and it's an honour, so I am very excited to finally participate. Also, I am excited to meet all the players and play handball at the highest level. This is also an opportunity for our team to stay together and strengthen our morale.”

“I have never been to Innsbruck so I am looking forward to coming there and visiting the city in the Alps!”

Photos © Christoffer Borg Mattisson AB, Kristjan Orri Johannsson

 

