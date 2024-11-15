"I’m really looking forward to the EHF EURO! I am playing in my first EHF EURO with the senior national team and It’s such an honour to get the chance to compete at this level.”

“I'm excited to face new opponents and there's also a lot of pride that comes with playing for my country. Also, it has been a while since Iceland was last at the EHF EURO, so we are determined to give our best,” says Elín Klara.

Iceland’s women’s team have made it to the final tournament of the EHF EURO twice before; in 2010 and 2012, but for the new generation this will be their first taste of the big time.

“I expect the competition to be challenging, exciting and fun! For me to be able to meet strong teams is important and gives me opportunities to see where I stand compared to the best teams. For our team, we aim to challenge our opponents in the group and try to get some points. But this is one game at a time and it is important to able to prepare the team well,” says the 20-year-old.

“Our goal is to be at these tournaments and gradually improve our game between those big events as EHF EURO and IHF World Championship,” she adds.

But that does not stop Iceland giving their full focus to the task awaiting them this month, “We aim to start training in the weeks before the event and then we have two practice games in the week before the first game, where we want to drill our game better and work on some fine tuning. In addition, we participated in one tournament this autumn and had games against Poland in late October.”