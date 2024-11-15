Six double-headers to help determine European Cup Last 16

Double-headers throughout Europe

A total of six double-headers will be part of the bumper weekend of round 3 action, across Europe.

As well as the games between Salerno and Praha in Italy, Garabagh HC host HC Galychanka Lviv in Mingachevir, Azerbaijan, while Austria’s WAT Atzgersdorf play Türkiye’s Görele BSK in Vienna.

Two Nordic sides are in action: while the Faroe Islands’ H71 host Greece’s A.C. PAOK in Torshavn on Friday and Sunday, Iceland’s Haukar travel to Croatia to play HC Dalmatinka Ploce. Both Valur and H71 cruised through round 2, while PAOK and Ploce had slightly closer ties.

Colégio Gaia/Colgaia-Toyota from Portugal have lost their last four games in the domestic league, and face a challenging tie with Macedonian club WHC Cair Skopje in Skopje.

Photos © HB Dudelange, Nikolle Quni