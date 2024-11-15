Six double-headers to help determine European Cup Last 16

EHF / László Szilágyi
15 November 2024, 12:00

Round 3 of the EHF European Cup Women wraps up this weekend with 20 matches in round 3 from Friday to Sunday, setting the stage for the Last 16 in January 2025.

Conservas Orbe Zendal Porrino and MSK IUVENTA Michalovce both qualified for the Last 16 last weekend, and there are 14 tickets remaining for the next round.

  • Jomi Salerno and Slavia Praha will play the first of their double-header on Friday before the second game on Sunday in Salerno. The hosts come off a win against former European Cup participants SSV Brixen in the domestic league
  • Sweden’s Kristianstad HK have three goals to make up as they host Iceland’s Valur; Serbia’s ZORK Jagodina also have to produce a comeback at home after losing 20:27 to O.F.N. Ionias in Greece last week
  • Madeira Andebol SAD take a three-goal advantage into their home leg against Üsküdar B.S.K., but fellow Portuguese side ADA de Sao Pedro do Sul have a 17-goal mountain to climb as they host Malaga Costa del Sol
  • Dutch club JuRo Unirek VZV took a big step towards to the Last 16 with a convincing 30:22 win in Luxembourg against HB Dudelange last weekend
  • also taking significant leads into their home legs are Spain’s Caja Rural Aula Valladolid, who beat ZRK Zeleznicar 32:20 last week in Serbia, and Czechia’s Hazena Kynzvart, with a 14-goal lead over Kosovo’s KHF Istogu

Double-headers throughout Europe

A total of six double-headers will be part of the bumper weekend of round 3 action, across Europe.

As well as the games between Salerno and Praha in Italy, Garabagh HC host HC Galychanka Lviv in Mingachevir, Azerbaijan, while Austria’s WAT Atzgersdorf play Türkiye’s Görele BSK in Vienna.

Two Nordic sides are in action: while the Faroe Islands’ H71 host Greece’s A.C. PAOK in Torshavn on Friday and Sunday, Iceland’s Haukar travel to Croatia to play HC Dalmatinka Ploce. Both Valur and H71 cruised through round 2, while PAOK and Ploce had slightly closer ties.  

Colégio Gaia/Colgaia-Toyota from Portugal have lost their last four games in the domestic league, and face a challenging tie with Macedonian club WHC Cair Skopje in Skopje.

Photos © HB Dudelange, Nikolle Quni

