Quarter-finals have been a stumbling block for CSM for many years, and last season was not an exception, as the Romanian team lost against Team Esbjerg at that stage. Still, Omoregie can be satisfied with her individual effort, as she became the second-best scorer of the competition with 109 goals.
"At the start of the last season, I played well, I scored a lot, and I got many compliments from my friends. For people outside of handball, scoring really means a lot, but for me, not so much. But game by game, I started to feel that it's an honour to be among the top three scorers of the Champions League season. It is not easy to achieve it, and I feel proud of having done it.”
After the Paris 2024 Olympics, Omoregie finished her career with the Slovenia national team. Did it help her to save more energy for her club matches?
"When I'm asked this question, I usually say yes. By playing at the Olympics, I reached my goal with the national team. Some experienced players left the team after Paris, and I decided to quit, too. I'm satisfied with my career in Slovenia’s team, but now I can focus on the club and on my health, as I had some problems with it in the past. So playing for CSM is a priority now, and I want to fulfil my goals, such as reaching the first FINAL4 after so many years here," concludes Omoregie.