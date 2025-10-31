"Home is our place, our power. Handball is very popular in Bucharest and Romania, and we always feel supported. We have our friends and families in the stands, which gives extra motivation. Indeed, we have lost all away games so far, but I think we should have taken them, too. So I agree that we've had ups and downs during the season," adds Omoregie.

Round 5 was one of these "downs", as last Saturday, CSM were defeated 31:27 by Omoregie's former club Krim, who took their first points in the competition. The centre back, who had played at the Slovenian team between 2014 and 2018, was obviously not happy with the result.

"It was a very tough week for us. We had a hard game in the Romanian league against Bistrita, but before that, we had just one day to prepare after many players returned from the national teams. So we were tired — it's not an excuse, but I'm just trying to explain the situation. It was not our best day, but even after a defeat, we tried not to be too dramatic. Sure, we should have won, but such things happen at this time of the season, and it was a good warning for us. We will learn the lesson, and I'm sure that in the return game at home, the result will be different than in Ljubljana."