Elizabeth Omoregie: "I never want to score the most goals"

Elizabeth Omoregie: "I never want to score the most goals"

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
31 October 2025, 11:00

In round 6 of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26, the Match of the Week will take place in Romania, as CSM Bucuresti are set to face Odense Håndbold on Sunday, 2 November, at 16:00 CET, streamed live on EHFTV. CSM's top scorer Elizabeth Omoregie hopes to get a positive result in this home game.

The two rivals have met four times in the continental top flight, in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons, and the Romanian side won three times, including both home matches. Now CSM are sixth-placed in group A, while Odense take second position, but the 28-year-old centre back believes in her team. 

"It will be a good game. We met Odense in the past, and the players know what it feels like to face this opponent. We will play at home, the team will feel extra support from our fans, and we are going to give everything to win this match," says the centre back. 

So far, CSM lack consistency in the current season, as the team lost all three away matches — at Ikast Håndbold, Brest Bretagne Handball and Krim Otp Group Mercator. However, the Romanian team boasts a 100 per cent record at home, as they defeated FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and HC Podravka in Bucharest. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

IMGL0510 Frederik Dahl Hamistolen

"Home is our place, our power. Handball is very popular in Bucharest and Romania, and we always feel supported. We have our friends and families in the stands, which gives extra motivation. Indeed, we have lost all away games so far, but I think we should have taken them, too. So I agree that we've had ups and downs during the season," adds Omoregie. 

Round 5 was one of these "downs", as last Saturday, CSM were defeated 31:27 by Omoregie's former club Krim, who took their first points in the competition. The centre back, who had played at the Slovenian team between 2014 and 2018, was obviously not happy with the result. 

"It was a very tough week for us. We had a hard game in the Romanian league against Bistrita, but before that, we had just one day to prepare after many players returned from the national teams. So we were tired — it's not an excuse, but I'm just trying to explain the situation. It was not our best day, but even after a defeat, we tried not to be too dramatic. Sure, we should have won, but such things happen at this time of the season, and it was a good warning for us. We will learn the lesson, and I'm sure that in the return game at home, the result will be different than in Ljubljana."

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250914 Csmbucuresti Ferencvaros 56 Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan

With a tally of 27 goals, Omoregie is CSM's top scorer in the current EHF Champions League season and takes the joint 12th position in the competition's scoring chart. 

"I am happy with my own game, and after so many years at CSM, I think I have a role in this team, people respect me. In particular, last season gave me a lot of confidence. I always have my opinion, but I'm also very easy-going and ready to help. Now there are some new players in the team, and I think for me as a playmaker, there is still room to make everyone connected. I never want to score the most goals, the team's interests are always more important," admits the centre back.

After moving from Krim in 2018, Omoregie is playing her eighth season at CSM, which makes her the longest-serving player of the current squad.  Notably, she played seven seasons alongside Cristina Neagu before the stellar Romanian left back retired this summer. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Krim Mercator Ljubljana Vs CSM Bucuresti ER16811 JE

"I played with Neagu for seven years, more than with anyone else at CSM, and it helped me improve. It was not that easy to play next to Cristina, as it is hard to see handball the way she sees it, and maybe at first it was frustrating for her when I didn't understand something. But I have also matured, and in the end, we formed a good duo. Neagu always took responsibility, in good and bad times, and came up with her ideas, so I think the team misses her in a way, and so do our fans," confesses Omoregie. 

CSM's only triumph in the EHF Champions League Women dates back to 2016, and they finished third in 2017 and 2018. But during Omoregie's spell at the club, the Romanian side never reached the EHF FINAL4, so the centre back hopes to do it this season. 

"Our first goal is to progress from the group, and then we will go step by step. Obviously, I want to reach my first FINAL4 with CSM, but I also want the team to grow slowly and in a healthy way, without big ups and downs."

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250914 Csmbucuresti Ferencvaros 42 Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan

Quarter-finals have been a stumbling block for CSM for many years, and last season was not an exception, as the Romanian team lost against Team Esbjerg at that stage. Still, Omoregie can be satisfied with her individual effort, as she became the second-best scorer of the competition with 109 goals. 

"At the start of the last season, I played well, I scored a lot, and I got many compliments from my friends. For people outside of handball, scoring really means a lot, but for me, not so much. But game by game, I started to feel that it's an honour to be among the top three scorers of the Champions League season. It is not easy to achieve it, and I feel proud of having done it.” 

After the Paris 2024 Olympics, Omoregie finished her career with the Slovenia national team. Did it help her to save more energy for her club matches? 

"When I'm asked this question, I usually say yes. By playing at the Olympics, I reached my goal with the national team. Some experienced players left the team after Paris, and I decided to quit, too. I'm satisfied with my career in Slovenia’s team, but now I can focus on the club and on my health, as I had some problems with it in the past. So playing for CSM is a priority now, and I want to fulfil my goals, such as reaching the first FINAL4 after so many years here," concludes Omoregie.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

22032025 CS Rapid CSM Bucuresti 280
CS Rapid Bucuresti
20250914 Csmbucuresti Ferencvaros 39 Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan
Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan
H3 2495
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
IMG 0651 BBH Olivier Stephan
BBH - Olivier Stephan
09022025 CSMBUCURESTI RKPODRAVKAVEGETA (21) Raluca Malnasi
Raluca Malnasi

Photos © Kevin Clement (main image); Frederik Dahl/Hamistolen, Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan, Jure Erzen / kolektiff, Raluca Malnasi (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

WWC23 AUSTRIA Vs. NORWAY Senn8130ads
Previous Article The art of goalkeeping: Mats Olsson’s Handball Mastermind
20251026 ODE SOL 00021
Next Article MOTW quiz: How well do you know Maren Aardahl?

Latest news

More News