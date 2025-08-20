eurohandball.com: We all know that Györ is a really special club environment. What were your first impressions on arriving there?

Helena Elver: First of all, it’s so professional here. I don't think anybody doesn't know that when they go to Györ, but it's impressive how professional everybody is here. And then, of course, I think it's a step up with really good players.

We train at a really high level already. I think that's nice for me to develop some new things, but also really inspiring to try to get some new teammates and see how they train also, because we have a lot of cultures here, so I think that has been pretty nice actually — to try something new. And for me, personally, it’s also been nice to try a new everyday life — to be in another place, another country, another culture, and to find my way in the last month here.

eurohandball.com: When we did your “Handball Through My Eyes” story, you spoke about how your favourite thing is when you can lead the whole team to a good dynamic and bring out all the individual strengths. How is that part of the game developing for you as you start with new teammates?

Helena Elver: It's difficult not to find a good connection with these girls here, who are so inspiring and so good in everything they do. Of course, I have to just learn everything. We played some of the same things in Odense, but I have to learn a lot of new systems and a lot of new ways, signs, and new ways to do stuff. It has not been seamless so far, but I would say that we’re developing every day and I am really looking forward to also developing my own game together with these girls.

I've played with Dione [Housheer] and I play with Kristina [Jørgensen] on the national team. I played with Dione in Odense before, but of course we have to find the dynamic and we have to find each other again. I really like to talk a lot about handball and situations where we can develop, where we can get better, so I think that, of course, it will take time, but I also feel like we're good at speaking about tactics and talking about when we have to do stuff for each other — which situation is good for each individual. In that way, I think I tried to make it as best as possible, but of course it will take some time to get into everything and get to know everybody’s individual skills, and try to make them as good as possible.

eurohandball.com: You’ve experienced the EHF FINAL4 and played for the trophy. Joining the club that won it last season, your motivation must be on fire right now. What can you say about that?

Helena Elver: I'm really motivated for this season and, of course, I want to do a great job here in Györ and help the team as much as possible. I think I didn't want anybody else but my team, Odense, last season to win the EHF FINAL4, but I hope that I can win it with Györ this time and I will work hard for it the whole season, together with the rest of the team and the club. I think my motivation is as high as it can be.