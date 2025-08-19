The man behind Magdeburg’s impressive goalkeeper duo

As both goalkeepers are quite different in terms of style, physiques and mentality, the training sessions are adapted to their individual needs.
“Both have special requirements in the way they train, therefore Sergey has different training focuses compared to Niko, mainly when it comes to physical exercise,” says Spiranec, who is sure that “you need to have a former goalkeeper as a goalkeeper’s coach, as he sees the match with completely different eyes than a court player.”
When it came to the 2025 edition of the EHF FINAL4, the preparation routine was the same as for all other matches before. “You need to be at 100 per cent, regardless if it is a league match or an EHF Champions League final, so we did not change anything before we travelled to Cologne. We were extremely focused on the potential shots of our opponents like we always did before,” says Spiranec.
As Sergey Hernandez was on a high in the previous matches, he started between the posts against Barça. But the Spaniard did not have his best day – then he got replaced by Portner. “With all his experience of winning the EHF Champions League twice before and his calmness, he managed to turn the match around,” SCM’s goalkeeper coach explains, looking back at the semi-final.
In the final, Hernandez started again – and became the cornerstone of the success. “I knew that a goalkeeper of his level will not have two weak matches in a row, so we were confident that Sergey would make it – and he nail-shut the goal almost for the whole 60 minutes,” says Spiranec: “We were sure that all the hard work in the whole season would pay off in that moment.” He was right.