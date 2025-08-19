The man behind Magdeburg’s impressive goalkeeper duo

In 2023, he was the goalkeeper coach of the third-league team TSG Münster and of a regional federation. Then his phone rang. „A dream came true when SC Magdeburg contacted me,” Spiranec looks back: “SCM have always been my favourite club in Germany, and then you get the chance to work for this extraordinary club full of success and tradition, which just became EHF Champions League winners.” One of his predecessors was Swedish legend Tomas Svensson – and now this young Croat is in charge of one of the best goalkeeper duos in the world. “My wife always believed in me and said: 'Once you get a chance.’ But I never expected to get this far.“

One advantage for Spiranec was that he knew Nikola Portner – from a goalkeeper camp in Croatia a few years before. “When I arrived in Magdeburg, Niko took me by the hand and explained everything to me.” Simultaneously, Sergey Hernandez also arrived at Magdeburg. And this trio functioned well in all departments right from the first day.

On average, Hernandez and Portner had 13 saves per match in the previous season, regardless of the competition. But what are the differences and special qualities of both goalkeepers for Spiranec?

“Sergey is a goalkeeper with quite a static way of playing, his personal style. He can read the match like no other, has a great intuition and extraordinary reflexes. One of his main strengths is to force the players to throw the ball exactly where he wants to have it. On the other hand, Niko is a mixture of the old Yugoslav goalkeeper school and all tendencies of modern handball, like from his movements. Besides, he goes into the deepest details in all video preparations. He knows 100 per cent what it means to work under professional conditions. In any training, he is at the highest level. And you can always rely on both of them. It is a real pleasure and joy to work with them every day.”