The final day of Women's EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers for this calendar year is on the agenda as well as the Highlight Match between the two of the co-hosts of next year's tournament, Austria and Hungary, who meet in the EHF EURO CUP.

The favourites lived up to their roles in the opening round over the past few days, but now, they will be put to difficult tests by inspired hosts who will aim to break their ducks and improve on their first performances as they play in front of their home fans.