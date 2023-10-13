Emerging nations looking to use home advantage as qualifiers continue on Sunday
The final day of Women's EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers for this calendar year is on the agenda as well as the Highlight Match between the two of the co-hosts of next year's tournament, Austria and Hungary, who meet in the EHF EURO CUP.
The favourites lived up to their roles in the opening round over the past few days, but now, they will be put to difficult tests by inspired hosts who will aim to break their ducks and improve on their first performances as they play in front of their home fans.
GROUP 2
Sunday 15 October, 17:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Ukraine held a five-goal lead at one point against Germany away in the first half, but still lost the match in the end; they will look to improve and keep their consistency over the course of the whole match this time
- only Diana Dmytryshyn (5) and Tamara Smbatian (7) scored more than twice for Ukraine, and if they are to secure a first win, they will be hoping for a more rounded attacking display
- the previous matches between the sides have always been dramatic and close with only a few goals separating the sides
- Slovakia have only won once in their previous five competitive away matches, with the win coming against Latvia last year
- Slovakia last qualified for the Women's EHF EURO in 2014 which was only their second-ever appearance at the major tournament, with their first coming back in 1994
GROUP 4
Sunday 15 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- the hosts have never beaten Slovenia in a competitive match
- Italy and Slovenia met back in April this year, with Slovenia cruising to a win in the double-header which earned them a place at the upcoming World Championship
- the visitors scored 51 against Latvia, while the hosts conceded 50 goals against France and another goal fest in Italy cannot be ruled out
- Slovenia restricted Latvia to only a couple of goals in the second half of the opening round and displayed an astonishing performance in defence
- three players in Slovenia's squad scored seven goals against Latvia, allowing the coach to keep star Ana Gros fresh for their next challenge
We have to move on after the match against France, and our attention must be directed only to Slovenia. They are a great team and when we faced them we played at least some very positive partials. I expect that our head and our morale can work and that we can play a good match
This will be a chance for some of the players that they can handle real matches and be an important part of the team ahead of the World Championship. We have studied our opponents and have been preparing for this match since the start of the international break. Italy will show their real face against us and I'm looking forward to the game.
GROUP 5
Sunday 15 October, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Lithuania scored only five goals in the first half against Spain in Benidorm and the hosts will be motivated to display a much better attacking performance in front of their own fans
- one can argue that the match in Vilnius is possibly crucial for the second spot in group 5 with Spain the undisputed favourites for the top spot
- the newly-appointed coach, Kristijan Grchevski is expected to call up goalkeeper Jovana Micevska and left back Leonida Gichevska after leaving them out of the squad in the first match against Azerbaijan
- one of the key players in the Macedonian national team, left back Simona Madjovska, is expected to miss the match in Vilnius having also missed the first match through an ankle injury
- the Macedonian national team have won all their previous four matches against Lithuania; in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2021, respectively
GROUP 6
Sunday 15 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Bulgaria's last qualifiers win on home soil dates back to 2015 when they defeated the Faroe Islands
- Kristina Milanova scored six goals for Bulgaria in the loss to Serbia as no other player scored more than a couple, and the left back is surely going to ask for a helping hand from her teammates
- Bulgaria and Montenegro have met only once, back in 2008, and the visitors outclassed the hosts with a 40:21 win
- the new era for the bronze medallists from the Women's EHF EURO 2022 started with a huge win against Türkiye in Podgorica, but still, even without their legendary players like Jovanka Radičević, the energetic and passionate approach that is a trademark of Montenegro was ever-present
- the super-experienced goalkeeper, Marta Batinović, is still installing confidence within the defence and she had an impressive 47.37 per cent save efficiency in the win in Podgorica
The match against Türkiye showed that we can play with such teams. The first half was a little slower, until we got into the rhythm, and already the second half showed our class and our maturity. I hope we will continue like that against Bulgaria.
Sunday 15 October, 16:30 CEST, live on EHFTV
- the Turks played a solid first half against Montenegro in Podgorica, but the poor performance in the second half cost them a chance of victory
- the hosts are looking to avenge the losses from April this year when Serbia secured a place at the upcoming World Championship after winning the double-header against Türkiye
- Aslı İskit Çalışkan scored six goals in the loss vs Montenegro, while no other Turkish player scored more than two goals, and the left back will surely need a helping hand from her compatriots
- Serbia have scored over 30 goals in each of their previous five games against Türkiye and will be motivated to display another quality performance in attack
- Serbia's last away loss in the qualifiers dates back to March last year when they lost to Sweden
GROUP 7
Sunday 15 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- the hosts have only won once in their previous five matches at home
- the Faroe Islands and Iceland have met only once before with the Icelanders securing a win back in 2016
- the Faroese scored only seven goals in the second half against Sweden and they wouldn't want a repeat of that attacking performance in front of their own fans
- with Sweden the favourites in group 7, the matches between Faroe Islands and Iceland are expected to be crucial in the fight for the second spot in the standings
- Iceland's goalkeeper, Elin Jona Thorsteinsdottir, made 10 saves in the last match and had a remarkable 58.82 per cent save efficiency against Luxembourg in the opening round
Sunday 15 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- the hosts have not won a single competitive match since 2019, when they defeated Finland away
- Luxembourg scored only 14 goals against Iceland, seven in each half, and they will aim to unlock their attacking potential on home soil
- left wing Tina Welter scored four goals for Luxembourg in the away loss in Iceland and no other player scored more than a couple of goals
- it will be the first-ever competitive match between the sides
- at least four Sweden players scored more than five goals in the match vs the Faroe Islands and the silver medallists from the Women's EHF EURO 2022 are well prepared for another goal fest
- Evelina Eriksson made 10 saves in the opening round and had sky-high 58.82 per cent save efficiency, which suggests that Sweden are equally good, both in defence and attack
We are looking forward to the match for several reasons. First of all because it is a qualification match at home and secondly because it is against Iceland as it is always special matches against them.
Even though we lost the match in Sweden we are coming home with confidence as we think we played really well for parts of the game, and we will bring this into the match against Iceland.
GROUP 8
Sunday 15 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- with the Netherlands the favourites in group 3 and the Czech Republic already with a win under their belt, if Portugal lose in Paredes it will narrow their chances of reaching the EHF EURO next year
- the experienced line player, Patricia Rodrigues, led Portugal's scoring charts against the Netherlands with six goals
- Portugal and the Czech Republic have met three times, with the Czechs winning each in 2013, 2014 and 2019, respectively
- the impressive second half display in defence by the Czech Republic against Finland when they restricted the opponent only to eight goals can be the secret to success if they want to celebrate in Portugal too
EHF EURO CUP
Highlight Match - Austria vs Hungary
Sunday 15 October, 17:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- the Ivančok sisters were amazing against Switzerland, with Ines scoring 11 goals, while Lena made 11 saves, and they will be hoping for a helping hand from their teammates if they are to stand a chance of beating Hungary
- Austria and Hungary have met many times in both friendly and competitive matches, and Hungary always were on the winning side
- the visitors' goalkeepers, Zsófi Szemerey and Melinda Szikora, made only three saves each against Norway and they will definitely be looking to improve their save efficiency
- Hungary played a decent first half against the European and world champions, Norway, in Debrecen and they will aim to replicate their performance from the opening 30 minutes
- Hungary made too many technical errors (17) against Norway and they will surely look to lower that number in Austria
Photo © Stefan Ivanovic/Alamy Live News, Edwin Verheul, FOTO Wagner / Alexander Wagner