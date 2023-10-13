Our main goal in the path we want to take this year in the EURO group is to increase the time we can be competitive with the great powers of the sport. With this orientation on Saturday against Romania we will try for the best possible result. Clearly, our minds are on the games against Bosnia and we want to go as prepared as possible as we passionately seek the first points in our history in the EURO qualifiers.

Menelaos Danilos coach, Greece