Away tasks for record winners, plus Balkan clash on Saturday
After their record victories in round 1, Spain, France and Romania have away tests ahead in their second games. Neighbours Bosnia Herzegovina and Croatia duel for the first time ever, while the EHF EURO Cup continues with the match between the two round 1 victors – and a homecoming for the new Switzerland coach.
GROUP 1
Greece vs Romania
Saturday 14 October, 17:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- despite six goals from Olympia Andritsou, Greece lost their first qualifier 22:32 to Croatia
- Romania took their new EHF EURO record win by beating Bosnia Herzegovina 49:17, Cristina Laslo scored seven goals
- while the Romanians have only missed one of 15 EHF EURO final tournaments, Greece have never qualified
- On the road to EHF EURO 2022, Greece were beaten each twice by the Netherlands and Germany
- Romania had won all four previous duels against Greece, the last one in the EHF EURO qualification in 2012
Our main goal in the path we want to take this year in the EURO group is to increase the time we can be competitive with the great powers of the sport. With this orientation on Saturday against Romania we will try for the best possible result. Clearly, our minds are on the games against Bosnia and we want to go as prepared as possible as we passionately seek the first points in our history in the EURO qualifiers.
Bosnia Herzegovina vs Croatia
Saturday 14 October, 20:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- the hosts struggled in Romania on Wednesday, losing 17:49; their best scorers were Edina Dedic and Armina Isic with five goals each
- the Bosnians are part of the final qualification stage for the first time since 2008
- Croatia comfortably beat Greece 32:22 on Wednesday, 12 Croatian players were on the score board
- the Croatians have qualified for 12 Women's EHF EURO tournaments, including the last ten in a row; their biggest success was the bronze medal in 2020
- despite being neighbours, it is the first ever meeting in an official match between the two teams.
Our goal is always to win and we will keep that in our mind. Bosnia and Herzegovina have a few excellent players. I hope all our players will get a chance to play, the same as it was in Karlovac on Wednesday. It is essential for us, for our team, that we know that all players matter.
GROUP 3
Finland vs Netherlands
Saturday 14 October, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Finland lost their first qualifier 21:31 on Wednesday against the Czech Republic
- it is the third time - after 2014 and 2016 - that Finland are part of the final qualification stage for an EHF EURO
- Netherlands started their campaign victoriously with a 38:27 against Portugal on Thursday, when Angela Malestein was top scorer with eight goals.
- it is their first meeting since 1991, when the Netherlands won 24:13 at the C-World Championship in Italy, and the second ever
- the Dutch have participated nine times at EHF EURO events, winning silver in 2016 and bronze in 2018
GROUP 4
Latvia vs France
Saturday 14 October, 16:10 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Latvia were defeated 13:51 by Slovenia on Wednesday, Madara Cibulska scored more than 50 percent of the Latvian goals (7)
- Latvia are debuting in the final qualification stage; including pre-qualification, they still await their first point in the competition
- for the last 22 matches, and since 2014, France are unbeaten in EHF EURO qualifiers
- 50:16 against Italy on Wednesday was the biggest ever French win in EHF EURO qualification, Chloe Valentini scored ten goals
- the only two previous matches between the teams took place in the qualification for the first ever EHF EURO event in 1993, France won both encounters (23:21, 24:17)
GROUP 5
Azerbaijan vs Spain
Saturday 14 October, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- the match is not only the first ever meeting between the two, but also the 50th EHF EURO qualification match for the hosts – and the 75th for the visitors
- Azerbaijan play in the final qualification stages for the first time since 2012 – and never qualified for a major event before
- in their first qualification match, they lost 17:40 against North Macedonia
- the 47:14 win on Wednesday against Lithuania was Spain’s biggest ever victory in EHF EURO qualification
- Spain have participated at 12 EHF EURO events so far and were finalists in 2008 and 2014
GROUP 8
Kosovo vs Denmark
Saturday 14 October, 20:15 CEST, live on EHFTV
- the match on Thursday in Horsens was the first ever head-to-head match between the two – and Denmark closely missed their All-time record win in EHF EURO qualification
- winning 44:17 was almost the same margin as the still-valid record, a 41:13 against Moldova in 1993; six Danish players scored four or more goals
- Kosovo played in the final qualification stages for EHF EURO 2018 and 2020, but did not take any win in their 12 matches
- Denmark were part of all 15 previous EHF EURO events, won the trophy three times and were runners-up at the latest edition in 2022
- Poland is the only other opponent in this group of three, as Great Britain cancelled their participation
After an important victory on our home court Thursday evening, we are now leaving for Kosovo with expectations to have another good match and bring ourselves to a position where we are very close to ensuring a spot at EHF EURO 2024. We are fully focused on bringing back home two points from Pristina.
EHF EURO CUP
Norway vs Switzerland
Saturday 14 October, 16:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- the two winners in round 1 face off for top spot in the EHF EURO Cup
- on Wednesday, defending EHF EURO Cup and EHF EURO champions Norway won 38:31 at Hungary, Switzerland beat Austria 33:27
- Mia Emmenegger was the Swiss' top scorer with nine goals, Henny Reistad netted six times for Norway
- the match will be a special one for new Switzerland coach; Knut Ova Joa is Norwegian
- At the EHF EURO 2022, Norway beat Switzerland 38:21, and back in qualification for EHF EURO 2018, the current defending champions dominated twice (41:18, 29:12).
This is our last game before we present the squad for the World Championship in November. Knowing that, it is important for us to use this match to work on our "spill” and get some references. We are very excited to play against Switzerland in a sold out Jotron Arena. We have many great memories from this arena.
