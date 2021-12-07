Emil and Emil hand Lemgo first away defeat

After four victories in a row, TBV Lemgo's winning streak came to an end at Gudme. After beating Benfica and taking a point from Nantes, GOG underlined their ambitions in the European League again. Thanks to the 34:28 win, the Danish runners-up passed Lemgo in the standings, moving on to nine points after TBV’s first away defeat of the group phase.

GROUP B

GOG (DEN) vs TBV Lemgo Lippe (GER) 34:28 (15:10)

it was Lemgo’s heaviest defeat since their return on the international stage at the start of this season.

not even eight goals from Icelandic win Bjarki Mar Elisson were enough for the visitors, while Emil Madsen (nine goals) and Emil Laerke (7) stood out for GOG.

It took only five minutes for Lemgo coach Florian Kehrmann needed to take his first time-out, as GOG were ahead by 4:0.

Backed by the goals of Elisson, Lemgo managed to level the scores at 10:10 - but then it was GOG’s turn again to pull ahead to 15:10 through a 5:0 run, thanks to many saves by goalkeeper Torbjörn Bergerud.

But after the break, Lemgo had re-started their engines, even goalkeeper Finn Zecker scored during their turnaround, 17:16.

GOG were not shocked, but boosted by Madsen, easily pulled ahead again - Madsen’s strike for 27:22 finally decided the match

Emil Laerke again was unstoppable

Tuesday was definitely the night of the 2.03m tall left back Emil Laerke: The 22-year-old scored his season high seven goals against Lemgo. Previously, his best matches were against Cocks and Medvedi, when the Dane scored five times in each. In summer 2020, Laerke was ruled-out with Achilles tendon injury for several months, right when he was supposed to fill the shoes of Lasse Möller at GOG. But after his recovery, Laerke scored 30 goals in the 2020/21 European League season. Now, the left back is on 26, but in the form he showed in round 6, many more will surely come.