EHF European League

Impressive Nimes underline group leadership

EHF / Tiago Nogueira07 December 2021, 20:30

GROUP D

Tatabanya KC (HUN) vs USAM Nimes (FRA) 30:38 (17:16)

• the teams were evenly matched in the first half, and Tatabanya enjoyed the lead at half-time
• Nimes used their experience to take control in the second period and maintain their position at the top of Group D
• Nimes enjoyed an impressive shooting efficiency of 78%
• right-wing Mohamed Sanad scored 15 goals for USAM Nimes, while goalkeeper Remi Desbonnet was inspired and collected 11 saves during the game
• Balogh scored nine times for Tatabanya KC

What a night for Mohamed Sanad

The Egyptian right wing was absolutely decisive for his team claiming two more points in this competition.

With 15 goals, Mohamed Sanad catapulted his team to their fourth victory in Group D. In total he has now scored 45 goals the EHF European League.

It was a great game for us. We played with an incredible tempo. Everyone did their job. It was a great performance and we won together. It is a great night for us.
Franck Maurice
USAM Nimes coach
