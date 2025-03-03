Empower to Inspire: Grandveau's rise through challenges
One of the key areas of focus within the United Nations’ theme for International Women’s Day 2025 is the empowerment of young women and girls. In that vein, the EHF series for International Women’s Day 2025 highlights five young handball players making their name in the game. This instalment concentrates on Metz back Léna Grandveau, who recently placed fourth at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 with France.
The most important thing for me is to keep moving forward, whatever happens, even if there are collective or individual failures. You have to understand why you fail and keep on progressing relentlessly.
I hope to face other challenges every day and in the years to come. For me, you can only progress by constantly being challenged and questioning yourself, not by resting on your laurels. I'm proud of the fact that I fight every day to be at the highest level.