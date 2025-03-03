Empower to Inspire: Grandveau's rise through challenges

Empower to Inspire: Grandveau's rise through challenges

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
03 March 2025, 12:00

One of the key areas of focus within the United Nations’ theme for International Women’s Day 2025 is the empowerment of young women and girls. In that vein, the EHF series for International Women’s Day 2025 highlights five young handball players making their name in the game. This instalment concentrates on Metz back Léna Grandveau, who recently placed fourth at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 with France.

2025 represents the 50th anniversary of the United Nations officially recognising International Women’s Day, taking place on March 8, for the first time, as well as the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which was adopted by 189 governments in 1995. It is therefore a notable year in the continued fight for equality the world over, including in sport.

The UN theme for IWD in 2025 focuses on three key areas: Advancing women’s and girls’ rights, promoting gender equality and fostering empowerment. It is under this third item that the EHF series for IWD 2025 falls.

Within the fostering empowerment theme, the UN outlines prioritising opportunities for young women and girls to lead and innovate. In that vein, the EHF IWD 2025 series focuses on five young handball players making their name in the game. France and Metz centre back is first in the spotlight.

Léna Grandveau is just 22 but is already a well-known name in handball, with some significant achievements under her belt.

2023 was the breakthrough year for the centre back. In the spring of that year, Grandveau finished her first season in international club competitions, having reached the quarter-finals of the EHF European League. By the end of 2023, she was celebrating the world title, as France returned to the podium for their third trophy in the competition. Grandveau capped her 2023 achievements with the IHF Young Player of the Year award.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Portugal Vs France MAL6682 AM
20250208 Metz Handball Nykøbing F Håndboldklub 7356 Copy
The most important thing for me is to keep moving forward, whatever happens, even if there are collective or individual failures. You have to understand why you fail and keep on progressing relentlessly.
Léna Grandveau
Centre back, France and Metz Handball

Her debut at a major championship had come at the EHF EURO 2022, where France placed fourth — a place they replicated at the 2024 edition in November and December. At Paris 2024, France secured the silver medal, earning Grandveau her first Olympic silverware.

Grandveau’s record with France also means she has played the semi-finals at every major championship in which she has participated so far. While she did not have a decisive role at her debut EURO, she has become a more important part of the side since then, most notably as an impact player who has proven her ability to make a difference in key moments. In the 2023 World Championship final, Grandveau scored the last four goals France put on the scoreboard, securing the trophy — the definition of performing under pressure in crunch time.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

0Z99837

Grandveau’s performances earned her a transfer to record French champions Metz Handball ahead of the 2024/25 season. She departed her previous club, Neptunes Nantes, following a participation in the EHF Finals Women 2024 and a third-place finish in the EHF European League 2023/24, to which she contributed 44 goals.

The dreams

Grandveau has tasted the biggest possible success with the national team — topping a podium. She hopes to grow her collection of medals with France, and add club achievements to that.

“My greatest dream in handball is to win the Champions League and as many titles as possible. For me, the Champions League is the Holy Grail at club level. With the French national team, I'd of course like to add more gold medals to the ones I've already won,” says Grandveau, who holds individual dreams alongside those she hopes to live — and relive — with her respective teams.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W SF1 France Vs. Denmark KA209379 EM

“Above all, my aim is to become one of the best players in the world in the years to come.

“The most important thing for me is to keep moving forward, whatever happens, even if there are collective or individual failures. You have to understand why you fail and keep on progressing relentlessly.”

The biggest challenge

When reflecting on the biggest challenges she has faced, Grandveau focuses on handball and highlights each match as a singular challenge — one she aims to rise to no matter what else is going on.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

0Z99824
EURO24W Portugal Vs France MAL6682 AM Copy
I hope to face other challenges every day and in the years to come. For me, you can only progress by constantly being challenged and questioning yourself, not by resting on your laurels. I'm proud of the fact that I fight every day to be at the highest level.
Léna Grandveau
Centre back, France and Metz Handball

“The biggest challenge for me is always to perform well, whatever the circumstances, even if we know how difficult that can be. But my greatest challenge was the Olympic Games in Paris, because we wanted to make the whole of France proud of us,” says Grandveau.

Playing in such a competitive national team and an elite club side, Grandveau knows she needs to prove herself daily just to earn her spot on the court. Strong performances in the past are not enough — she must replicate them time and time again.

“Another major challenge is to always be at the top of my game to earn my place, whether with the club or the national team. This year, my biggest challenge at club level is to adapt quickly, because I've had to change clubs all at once. Every day I have to earn my place in this new team. Every day is a new challenge, and every competition is a huge challenge to win again,” she says.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W France Vs Spain MAL0488 AM

Grandveau appreciates the chance to be challenged each match, each day and each competition, as that is the only way to progress.

“I hope to face other challenges every day and in the years to come. For me, you can only progress by constantly being challenged and questioning yourself, not by resting on your laurels. I'm proud of the fact that I fight every day to be at the highest level, whether it's for my club or the national team.”

The biggest inspiration

Turning to which female players have inspired Grandveau the most in her career, the 22-year-old names the captain of her national team, Estelle Nze Minko, as well as Nze Minko’s former club teammate at Györ: Recently retired Norway star Stine Oftedal.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Sweden Vs. France AR35603 AH

“I've had several role models. For me, Stine Oftedal is one of them, as is Estelle Nze Minko. In the men's game, Nikola Karabatic inspires me a lot, and at the moment, Mathias Gidsel too. These are players who have always worked hard to achieve their goals. Despite their many titles, they never give up and always start from scratch to win new ones,” says Grandveau.

“Stine Oftedal, for example, had an exceptional career, but she also experienced setbacks as a handball player. On the pitch, her character and determination to keep working are a lot like me. I identify with her in many ways: We have a similar physique, she's not very tall and she's not very strong. For me, it's important to draw inspiration from players who are physically similar to me, because it shows me that anything is possible and that with hard work you can achieve great things.

“With Estelle, it's more or less the same thing. Today, I'm lucky enough to know her, and I learn a lot by observing how she trains and how she lives outside handball. She inspires me a lot.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W France Vs Spain MAL9321 AM

Photos © kolektiff images; Kévin Clement

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250228 CLM QF PO Calculations
Previous Article One round left to determine EHF Champions League play-off places
DSC 5396 Verbessert RR ALIBEK KAESLER
Next Article Last main round clashes conclude with thrilling all-German duels

Latest news

More News