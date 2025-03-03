2025 represents the 50th anniversary of the United Nations officially recognising International Women’s Day, taking place on March 8, for the first time, as well as the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which was adopted by 189 governments in 1995. It is therefore a notable year in the continued fight for equality the world over, including in sport.

The UN theme for IWD in 2025 focuses on three key areas: Advancing women’s and girls’ rights, promoting gender equality and fostering empowerment. It is under this third item that the EHF series for IWD 2025 falls.

Within the fostering empowerment theme, the UN outlines prioritising opportunities for young women and girls to lead and innovate. In that vein, the EHF IWD 2025 series focuses on five young handball players making their name in the game. France and Metz centre back is first in the spotlight.

Léna Grandveau is just 22 but is already a well-known name in handball, with some significant achievements under her belt.

2023 was the breakthrough year for the centre back. In the spring of that year, Grandveau finished her first season in international club competitions, having reached the quarter-finals of the EHF European League. By the end of 2023, she was celebrating the world title, as France returned to the podium for their third trophy in the competition. Grandveau capped her 2023 achievements with the IHF Young Player of the Year award.