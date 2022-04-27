Energi Viborg to support EHF Finals Women

The climax to the EHF European League Women in May will be known as the Energi Viborg EHF Finals 2022 after the Danish energy provider signed a contract to become naming right partner of the event.

The Energi Viborg EHF Finals take place over the weekend 14-15 May in Viborg, Denmark. The host side – Viborg HK – will compete alongside Herning-Ikast Handbold, SC Minaur Baia Mare and SG BBM Bietigheim in the fight to be crowned EHF European League Women winners of 2021/22.

David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing, said: “We are delighted to welcome Energi Viborg to the climax to the EHF European League Women season. After celebrating the premier edition of the event in Baia Mare, Romania, we are looking forward to an exciting weekend in Denmark and further establish the competition on the European sports market.”

Mette Urup, CEO of Energi Viborg, said: “Handball has been an important DNA of Viborg for several years and Energi Viborg has also supported Viborg HK for many years. Now that the club has the opportunity to be the host of this fine international tournament, EHF European League Finals Women, we are happy to show our support to this event by becoming naming right partner.”

Jens Steffensen, Manager Viborg HK, added: “We have a really good collaboration with the local energy supply company Energi Viborg and I am happy to announce that they will support us also at the highlight event of the EHF European League Women. Of course, I love that the name includes the word ‘energy’ because that is exactly what we can expect of the EHF Finals: at lot of energy - positive energy.”

Tickets for the final weekend are being sold via Viborg HK. To guarantee your spot inside the Vibocold Arena, visit the club homepage here.