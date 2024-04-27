Esbjerg deal FTC another home loss in MOTW
Danish champions Esbjerg returned to the EHF Champions League Women after two months and fired from all cylinders, delivering an excellent defensive match against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, taking a 26:25 win in the first leg of the quarter-finals.
Comeback maestros FTC will now need another one in the second leg, if they want to secure back-to-back appearances in the MVM Dome in Budapest.
Congratulations to Esbjerg, it was a strong fight today, and they play handball at an extraordinary level. I am proud of how the girls fought back, and I expect nearly the same match next week, just us winning by two. I am also happy for Lekic, Edwige and Tomori to be back.
It was an exciting match! We always like to play here, it is a great club with huge history and a lot of fans. This was a great commercial for the Final4 and also for handball in general. I am proud of the team, we have an exciting week ahead of us.