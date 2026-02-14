after 11 defeats in 11 previous mutual encounters, Esbjerg finally earned a win against Györ, as Nora Mørk scored 13 goals against her former team

thanks to this victory, the Danish side still retain a chance for a direct quarter-final spot, but they will lose it if Metz defeat Dortmund on Sunday

Brest consolidated their lead in Group B, beating Sola 36:25, and made a step towards a direct quarter-final spot

the French team's goalkeeper Floriane André played a huge game, making 19 saves for a 51 per cent save rate

while Brest have 20 points, FTC and CSM are now level on 18, as the Romanian side claimed two points in Erd, 35:30

Podravka ended their nine-game losing run with a hard-fought 24:23 win against direct rivals Krim Otp Group Mercator

GROUP A

H2H: 1-0-11

Top scorers: Nora Mørk 13/16 (Team Esbjerg), Bruna de Paula 7/12 (Györi Audi ETO KC)

From the opening minutes, Esbjerg looked very motivated to finally claim their first win over Györ, and they played a near-perfect opening half. The Hungarian side, who had just 12 players in their squad, looked like a pale shadow of themselves, having a below-par 40 per cent shooting efficiency before the break. In contrast, Esbjerg fired from all cylinders, and Nora Mørk scored eight goals for 30 minutes, including five from the penalty line.

Goalkeeper Anna Kristensen stood at a 47 per cent save efficiency in the first half, and the home side, who led 11:6 in the 15th minute, increased the gap to as many as 11 goals by half-time. After the restart, Györ improved their performance, and when they cut the deficit to 25:18 midway through the second half, Esbjerg's coach Tomas Axnér called for a timeout. But Player of the Match Mørk and Henny Reistad continued to score, combining for 22 goals, and Kristensen finished the game with 16 saves, helping her team to clinch this historic win.