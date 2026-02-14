Esbjerg enjoy historic MOTW win over Györ; Podravka secure play-off spot

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
14 February 2026, 20:20

The penultimate round of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 group stage opened with four encounters on Saturday, including the Match of the Week in group A. In Denmark, Team Esbjerg proved too strong for the titleholders Györ Audi ETO KC, who had already booked their quarter-final ticket before this game. 

In Group B, Brest Bretagne Handball and CSM Bucuresti claimed victories and stayed in fight for the direct quarter-final spots, while HC Podravka secured their play-off berth.

 

  • after 11 defeats in 11 previous mutual encounters, Esbjerg finally earned a win against Györ, as Nora Mørk scored 13 goals against her former team
  • thanks to this victory, the Danish side still retain a chance for a direct quarter-final spot, but they will lose it if Metz defeat Dortmund on Sunday
  • Brest consolidated their lead in Group B, beating Sola 36:25, and made a step towards a direct quarter-final spot
  • the French team's goalkeeper Floriane André played a huge game, making 19 saves for a 51 per cent save rate
  • while Brest have 20 points, FTC and CSM are now level on 18, as the Romanian side claimed two points in Erd, 35:30
  • Podravka ended their nine-game losing run with a hard-fought 24:23 win against direct rivals Krim Otp Group Mercator

GROUP A

MOTW: Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 33:28 (21:10)

H2H: 1-0-11
Top scorers: Nora Mørk 13/16 (Team Esbjerg), Bruna de Paula 7/12 (Györi Audi ETO KC)

From the opening minutes, Esbjerg looked very motivated to finally claim their first win over Györ, and they played a near-perfect opening half. The Hungarian side, who had just 12 players in their squad, looked like a pale shadow of themselves, having a below-par 40 per cent shooting efficiency before the break. In contrast, Esbjerg fired from all cylinders, and Nora Mørk scored eight goals for 30 minutes, including five from the penalty line.

Goalkeeper Anna Kristensen stood at a 47 per cent save efficiency in the first half, and the home side, who led 11:6 in the 15th minute, increased the gap to as many as 11 goals by half-time. After the restart, Györ improved their performance, and when they cut the deficit to 25:18 midway through the second half, Esbjerg's coach Tomas Axnér called for a timeout. But Player of the Match Mørk and Henny Reistad continued to score, combining for 22 goals, and Kristensen finished the game with 16 saves, helping her team to clinch this historic win.

DSC 3725
We entered the match with a perfect balance in what we wanted to do tactically on both ends of the court. We also had a great goalkeeper performance in the first half, when we played some of the best handball we have ever played in the time I have been here.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Team Esbjerg
20260214 Team Esbjerg Györi Audi ETO KC Györi Coach
They outplayed us everywhere. I'm very disappointed with the way we were acting and were not together, we were leaving each other out and our defence was on a very low level. In the second half there was a different character of the game of course. We were stepping up and we had a higher efficiency. We were also much, much better in defence, but after 40 minutes the game was over. We tried to find something, but today it was really, really hard.
Per Johansson
Head coach, Györi Audi ETO KC

GROUP B

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Sola HK (NOR) 36:25 (19:12)

H2H: 2-0-0
Top scorers: Ana Gros 7/11 (Brest Bretagne Handball), Pauletta Foppa 7/8 (Brest Bretagne Handball), Ine Grimsrud 4/10 (Sola HK), Kristiane Knutsen 4/6 (Sola HK), Pia Grønstad 4/7 (Sola HK), Camilla Herrem 4/8 (Sola HK)

Close fight in the opening phase of the game resulted in a 4:4 score after eight minutes, but then Brest used a 4:0 run to pull clear. Pauleta Foppa and Annika Lott led by example in attack, while Floriane André made an impact with her saves, and a timeout taken by Sola's coach Steffen Stegavik did not change much. The Norwegians could not hold the fast Brest players back, and as Ana Gros also stepped up, they increased the gap to seven goals at the break. And in the second half, the script basically remained unchanged: backed by further André's saves, Brest went on to dictate the tempo. On a few occasions, the French side led by as many as 12 goals, and all Sola could do was to slightly cup the gap.

 

AZ5A1764
It was the last home match of the group stage. We wanted to control the game, and we managed to do that throughout the whole match. We were able to rotate players. They’re a good team with a very strong collective spirit, a team that never gives up, so it’s good that we managed to extend the lead. We really wanted to share this game with everyone. It was a very good performance tonight.
Raphaëlle Tervel
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball
I94A7975
Congratulations to Brest. They are on top of the league. We knew it was going to be a tough game. We tried to focus on things we were going to do, but they were too good today. It was a nice experience, I think, with the hall full of spectators. This is our first time in Champions League, so this is something new for everyone.
Steffen Stegavik
Head coach, Sola HK

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 30:35 (15:17)

H2H: 5-0-11
Top scorers: Daria Dmitrieva 9/13 (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria), Trine Jensen Østergaard 6/6 (CSM Bucuresti), Valeriia Maslova 6/8 (CSM Bucuresti), Crina Pintea 6/10 (CSM Bucuresti)

Both sides had boasted winning streaks before this game, and it was CSM who claimed their seventh straight victory in the competition, ending FTC's five-match perfect run. Because of the injuries, the home team had only 12 players in their squad – just like fellow Hungarian side Györ in their match - and CSM took an early control, opening up a 8:4 lead in the 14th minute.

Led by Daria Dmitrieva, FTC managed to draw level at 10:10, but Elizabeth Omoregie secured the Romanian team a two-goal advantage at the interval. And after the restart, CSM went on to dominate, making use of their rivals' multiple turnovers and missed shots. CSM's goalkeeper Gabriela Moreschi also stood out, finishing the game with 16 saves, and her team led 28:20 in the 47th minute, basically sealing the deal.

 

20260214PGY 13096 (1)
Before the match I saw this game as a 50-50. We had to find new solutions because we have a lot of injuries. CSM deserved the win, except for 15 minutes in the first half, they were sharper. We had too many unbalanced passes and struggled too much in attack.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
20260214PGY 13140
I really expected a match like this, a tough 60 minutes. In the last 15 minutes, we were almost enough in front so we gave a little bit of space to all players. I am so happy and proud how they handled the pressure. I am really happy because we made a big win today without Gina. It was a big loss for us, of course, but we did this for her.
Bojana Popovic
Head coach, CSM Bucuresti

HC Podravka (CRO) vs Krim Otp Group Mercator (SLO) 24:23 (15:11)

H2H: 5-2-9
Top scorers: Matea Pletikosic 4/10 (HC Podravka), Sara Šenvald 4/4 (HC Podravka), Tina Barišić 4/8 (HC Podravka), Tamara Mavsar 7/8 (Krim Otp Group Mercator)

In a crucial match for both rivals, Podravka needed a win of any kind to reach the play-off, and a 4:0 run handed them a 7:3 lead in the 13th minute. However, Krim tried to hit back, and a few saves by Jovana Risovic helped the Slovenian side to slash the gap to 11:10. The hosts weathered the storm, and thanks a their 3:0 surge late in the first half, they were up by four goals at the interval. But Krim stepped up again in the second half, and after a long chase, they equalized at 18:18 in the 44th minute.

In a low-scoring game, both goalkeepers did well: Podravka's Lucija Bešen recorded 12 saves, and Krim's Maja Vojnovic had 10. Podvarka pulled clear at 23:20 before Krim drew level again following a 3:0 run, but Kristina Prkacin's goal with three and a half minutes to go proved to be a winner, as none of the rivals managed to score in the remaining time. With 21 seconds to play, Bešen made a crucial save against Liliane Martins, securing Podravka's win.

 

20260214 RK Podravka Krim Ljubljana P2 32
Every girl, from the first to the last, gave 100 per cent. There were ups and downs, but we had the game in our hands, we held on. Our whole season has been like this, we are missing and we are patching things up. But we are a team that is blessed with togetherness. Whoever is missing, we can do without them. A great desire and motive inspired me on goal, but above all I would like to praise my girls who did their job in front of me for the entire 60 minutes, while I just followed up on them in key moments. We are not yet aware of what we have done, we will be.
Lucija Bešen
Goalkeeper, HC Podravka
HC Podravka RK Krim (After Match) (4) (1)
Of course it's hard to find words because we are very disappointed. We came here to win and wanted the next phase of the Champions League. It was a tough game. The one goal difference shows how close the match was. The most difficult and painful thing was the efficiency because we missed a lot of shots and easy goals, like when we were one on one with the goalkeeper. We lost a lot of balls. In this kind of matches it is about doing less mistakes than the opponent. Unfortunately we made more than Podravka.
Grace Zaadi
Centre back, Krim Otp Group Mercator
