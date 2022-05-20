European Cup Men final shown live by 23 broadcasters
Handball fans around the world don’t have to miss a ball during the EHF European Cup Men 2021/22 final between Nærbø IL and CS Minaur Baia Mare. A total of 23 broadcasters will be showing both legs live: in Stavanger in Norway on Saturday 21 May at 17:00 CEST, and in Baia Mare in Romania on Saturday 28 May at 15:00 CEST.
While Baia Mare boast a lot of experience in European club competitions and reached the quarter-finals of the EHF European Cup last year, newcomers Nærbø have turned their debut international season into an historic one.
The team from a 7,000-inhabitant village in South-West Norway is heading to the DNB Arena in nearby Stavanger for the home leg against their Romanian challengers in order to accommodate more spectators.
Live broadcasters of EHF European Cup Men final Nærbø IL vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (both legs):
AUT – DAZN
BIH – Arena Sport 3
BUL – B1B
BLR – Belarus TV
CRO – Arena Sport 2/3
CZE – Sport 1
DEN – Viaplay
ESP – DAZN
FIN – Viaplay
FRA – Eurosport Player
GER – DAZN
GEO – Silk Unversal
HUN – Sport 1
ISR – Sport 1
KOS – Arena Sport 3
MKD – Arena Sport 3
MENA – ONTIME Sports
MNE – Arena Sport 3
NOR – Viaplay
POL – Eurosport Player
ROU – Digi Sport
ROU – Orange Sport 1
SLO – Arena Sport 4/3
SRB – Arena Sport 3
SVK – Sport 1
SWE – Viaplay
UKR – Sport1
World – EHFTV*
* geo-restrictions may apply