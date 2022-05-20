European Cup Men final shown live by 23 broadcasters

While Baia Mare boast a lot of experience in European club competitions and reached the quarter-finals of the EHF European Cup last year, newcomers Nærbø have turned their debut international season into an historic one.

The team from a 7,000-inhabitant village in South-West Norway is heading to the DNB Arena in nearby Stavanger for the home leg against their Romanian challengers in order to accommodate more spectators.

Live broadcasters of EHF European Cup Men final Nærbø IL vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (both legs):

AUT – DAZN

BIH – Arena Sport 3

BUL – B1B

BLR – Belarus TV

CRO – Arena Sport 2/3

CZE – Sport 1

DEN – Viaplay

ESP – DAZN

FIN – Viaplay

FRA – Eurosport Player

GER – DAZN

GEO – Silk Unversal

HUN – Sport 1

ISR – Sport 1

KOS – Arena Sport 3

MKD – Arena Sport 3

MENA – ONTIME Sports

MNE – Arena Sport 3

NOR – Viaplay

POL – Eurosport Player

ROU – Digi Sport

ROU – Orange Sport 1

SLO – Arena Sport 4/3

SRB – Arena Sport 3

SVK – Sport 1

SWE – Viaplay

UKR – Sport1

World – EHFTV*

* geo-restrictions may apply