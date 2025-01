Porrino and Praha win double-headers

Two double-headers were played at the weekend, with the winners both easing to the next stage.

Spanish side Conservas Orbe Zendal BM Porrino easily secured two victories – 42:18 and 28:19 (70:37) against Austria’s WAT Atzgersdorf at home. Porrino kept Atzgersdorf to less than 10 goals in the first half of both games, so earning the biggest aggregate victory of all Last 16 ties.

DHC Slavia Praha played very convincingly on away court in North Macedonia against MKD WHC Cair Skopje. The Czech side won the first match 31:20 on Saturday, and while Skopje bounced back a little to lose the second by only four goals (29:33), Slavia Praha take a 64:49 aggregate win and the quarter-final ticket.

Main photo © Roman Knedllik