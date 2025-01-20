EHF European Cup Women quarter-finalists await draw

20 January 2025, 10:15

The Last 16 of the EHF European Cup Women 2024/25 came to an end over the weekend and the remaining eight teams in the competition are eager to find out their next opponents. The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 21 January at 11:00 CET.

Excitement rises as we are getting closer to crowning the new EHF European Cup Women champions. After some intense battles in the Last 16, only eight teams are still in the competition and have a chance of lifting the coveted trophy.

Six countries will be represented in the quarter-finals, as Czechia and Iceland lead the charts with two clubs each. Greece, Poland, Slovakia and Spain are left with only one team in the competition to fight for the title.

EHF European Cup Women 2024/25 quarter-finalists

DHC Slavia Praha (Czechia)
Hazena Kynzvart (Czechia)
Conservas Orbe Zendal Bm Porrino (Spain)
O.F.N. Ionias (Greece)
Haukar (Iceland) 
Valur (Iceland)
MKS Urbis Gniezno (Poland)
MSK IUVENTA Michalovce (Slovakia)

The pairings for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be determined during the draw event on Tuesday 21 January, at 11:00 CET, which will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

No country protection rule applies and all teams will be drawn from one pot, so there is a chance to witness national derbies between the two Icelandic sides and between both Czech teams.

The first leg of the quarter-finals is scheduled for 15/16 February, while the return legs will take place the following weekend, on 22/23 February. The teams that will make it to the semi-finals will meet on 22/23 March and 29/30 March.

Main photo © Anze Malovrh / Kolektiff Images

