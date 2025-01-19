Four thrillers complete EHF European League round 2
All four of Sunday’s EHF European League Women matches were close and exciting and all decided in the final minutes with SCM Ramnicu Valcea, Sola HK, HSG Blomberg-Lippe and KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin coming away victorious.
After two rounds, all group B sides now have at least one point, but JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball and Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC are still in search for their maiden points in group C.
It's a frustrating result. I think we were tense for the first 15 minutes. We played our game well. I think we could have won tonight but experience got the better of us.
This is a good win. Today we felt good on the court, we played a good defence, and we achieved to play smarter in the last 45 minutes. We are satisfied about the result and the attitude. We are now looking forward to the next one.