Four thrillers complete EHF European League round 2

Four thrillers complete EHF European League round 2

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
19 January 2025, 18:20

All four of Sunday’s EHF European League Women matches were close and exciting and all decided in the final minutes with SCM Ramnicu Valcea, Sola HK, HSG Blomberg-Lippe and KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin coming away victorious.

After two rounds, all group B sides now have at least one point, but JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball and Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC are still in search for their maiden points in group C.

HIGHLIGHT MATCH

GROUP C

JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) vs KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) 27:29 (16:15)

In an action-packed match full of turnarounds and technical errors (24 in total), the winner was decided within the final minute as Lubin displayed maturity and experience to get the job done. Even though JDA held a one-goal lead (16:15) at the break, the Polish club dictated the tempo of the play in the second half and even took a four-goal lead (22:26) in the 47th minute. However, Bozena Karkut’s squad needed to stay fully focused until the end. Lubin’s veteran goalkeeper Monika Maliczkiewicz played a crucial role by making a few key saves in the dying seconds, while Malena Cavo scored Lubin's final and ultimately, winning goal of the game which secured the points for the visitors despite the hosts' pressure.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250119 JDA Lubin Valero Quote
It's a frustrating result. I think we were tense for the first 15 minutes. We played our game well. I think we could have won tonight but experience got the better of us.
Sara Valero
Line player, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball
20250119 JDA Lubin Karkut Quote
This is a good win. Today we felt good on the court, we played a good defence, and we achieved to play smarter in the last 45 minutes. We are satisfied about the result and the attitude. We are now looking forward to the next one.
Bozena Karkut
Head coach, KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP B

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Ikast Håndbold (DEN) 27:26 (15:15)

Sola HK (NOR) vs BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) 32:30 (18:14)

GROUP C

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) 32:34 (16:17)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250119 Valcea Ikast 3
Premium Image
20250119 Valcea Ikast 2
Premium Image
20250119 Valcea Ikast 1
Premium Image
20250119 Valcea Ikast 5
Premium Image
20250119 Motherson Blomberglippe 3
Ferenc Zengő
20250119 Motherson Blomberglippe 2
Ferenc Zengő
20250119 Motherson Blomberglippe 1
Ferenc Zengő
20250119 Sola Dortmund 1
Lilleby Photography
20250119 Sola Dortmund 2
Lilleby Photography
20250119 JDA Lubin 1
Foxaep
20250119 JDA Lubin 3
Foxaep
20250119 JDA Lubin 2
Foxaep
20250119 JDA Lubin 4
Foxaep

Main photo © Premium Image

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250119 Storhamar NFH 4
Previous Article Low-scoring matches produce EHF Champions League drama
2025018 Hazena Kynzart Madeira 1
Next Article European Cup Women quarter-finalists decided

Latest news

More News