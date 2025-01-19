All four of Sunday’s EHF European League Women matches were close and exciting and all decided in the final minutes with SCM Ramnicu Valcea, Sola HK, HSG Blomberg-Lippe and KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin coming away victorious.

After two rounds, all group B sides now have at least one point, but JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball and Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC are still in search for their maiden points in group C.