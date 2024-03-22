Jakob Vestergaard – a well-known visitor to Ikast

Vestergaard has coached at Ikast (formerly known as Ikast-Bording or FC Midtjylland) twice in his career – right at the start in 2004 as assistant coach and in 2012 as head coach. Alongside that, he has visited the arena “more than 25 times” with the other teams he has coached, largely Viborg HK.

“It is only 25 minutes by car from Viborg to Ikast, and of course this derby is the match of all matches for both sides. We said in Viborg: If we win only one match in the season, then it must be against Ikast,” Vestergaard says.

Vestergaard became Viborg coach for the first time in 2008, and in his first two seasons, he steered the club to two EHF Champions League trophies. A short stint in Aalborg was followed by a longer time in Romania, where he coached SCM Ramnicu Valcea, then became sports director and coach at CSM Bucuresti.

In the interim, Vestergaard also coached two national teams: first, Australia from 2006 to 2008 – without even going to Australia as they “always trained in Sweden”. In 2014 he took over the German national team, but left after the 2015 World Championship.

In September 2018, Vestergaard returned to Viborg and in 2022, steered his team to the EHF Finals on home ground, where they lost in the final to Bietigheim, who had beaten Ikast in a thrilling semi-final the day before.

Since last summer, Vestergaard is back in Germany, as successor to Markus Gaugisch at Bietigheim, as his predecessor now only focuses on the German national team. After Bietigheim narrowly missed the EHF Champions League play-offs in 2022/23, now the German champions have the chance to make it to the quarter-finals. If they do so, they will be the first-ever German club in this stage of the competition since the current playing system was implemented.

As the sixth-ranked team in group A, Bietigheim had a high hurdle to cross, but after winning the first leg at home 29:27, they have their fate in their hands in MOTW on Sunday (14:00 CET, live on EHFTV) in the IBF Arena.

“We are not the favourites, but the underdogs, but we still have the chance to proceed. This was exactly the situation we had hoped for before the first leg”, says Vestergaard.