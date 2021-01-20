The EHF European League Men 2020/21 is set to return from its two-month break in February for the remainder of its exciting inaugural season.

Even more good news: Next month’s playing schedule includes a lot more action than just the regular rounds 7 to 10, which will wrap up the group phase and determine the teams advancing to the Last 16 in March.

In close cooperation with the teams involved, the EHF has managed to reschedule most of the matches that were postponed in earlier rounds of Europe’s second-tier competition.

The action will now even start with four matches in the week before round 7, which is set for 9 February.

A bunch of rescheduled matches taking place between rounds 7 to 10

On Tuesday 2 February, Sporting CP will host Füchse Berlin in a group B match from round 3, and the Portuguese side return to their home court five days later to play Tatran Presov in a round 2 match.

Also on Tuesday 2 February, Rhein-Neckar Löwen will take on Kadetten Schaffhausen in a group D match from round 5. The teams meet again the following day for their round 6 encounter, as they play a double-header with both matches taking place in Switzerland.

There will also be extra matches a day after round 7, with two more double-headers on the schedule.

The round 8 will offer matches almost every weekday, starting on Monday with the match RK Nexe vs Besiktas Aygaz and finishing on Saturday in Skopje with the match of HC Metalurg against Chekhovskie Medvedi.

The last re-scheduled matches will be play around round 9, keeping the round 10 as initially schedules in order to define the final positions of each team in their group.

The full schedule for the remainder of the European League group phase is available for download as a PDF file.

The EHF is still looking into the options for a handful of other postponed matches and will inform about their new playing dates as soon as they have been confirmed with the respective clubs.