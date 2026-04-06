Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers to reach crunch time
Only two rounds remain to be played in the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, and round 5 will throw off with six thrilling matches on Wednesday. While five teams have already secured their berths for the final tournament, some more tickets could be booked in the next few days.
In the Highlight Match (live on EHFTV with English commentary), Belgium will face Slovenia, as the latter have a chance to join the list of EHF EURO 2026 participants with a win. Some more exciting games are on the schedule, and teams like the Faroe Islands, Ukraine, Greece and Austria can fuel their hopes for the final tournament with victories.
A decisive week in the fight for the European Championship awaits us. The girls and I are fully aware of the importance of the away match against Belgium, as it could secure our early qualification for the EHF EURO. We want a performance similar to the ones in Koper and Celje — with plenty of fight, desire, and the right approach.
We are excited about the match against Iceland, as the group is still very open. We entered the qualification as the fourth seed, and now we have the opportunity to secure qualification, so we are very pleased with where we stand right now. And, of course, we want to finish the job against Iceland.
Ukraine put in a very strong performance against us in the autumn when we opened the qualifiers, and they have several high-quality players. Of course we are aiming to win this match as well, but we have great respect for our opponents. However, we know that if we reach our full potential, we are the favorites in this match.
We have a very demanding game ahead of us against Spain, a high-level team, with great quality and competitive experience. We are aware of the difference in capacity, but this will not change our approach. The national team has shown us in recent games character, discipline and belief in the plan. We want to be competitive, limit our mistakes and claim every phase until the end.