Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers to reach crunch time

Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers to reach crunch time

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
06 April 2026, 11:25

Only two rounds remain to be played in the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, and round 5 will throw off with six thrilling matches on Wednesday. While five teams have already secured their berths for the final tournament, some more tickets could be booked in the next few days.

In the Highlight Match (live on EHFTV with English commentary), Belgium will face Slovenia, as the latter have a chance to join the list of EHF EURO 2026 participants with a win. Some more exciting games are on the schedule, and teams like the Faroe Islands, Ukraine, Greece and Austria can fuel their hopes for the final tournament with victories.

GROUP 3

North Macedonia vs Germany

Wednesday 8 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-9

  • Germany, who have already secured their spot at the EHF EURO 2026, lead the group with a maximum of eight points
  • North Macedonia are third-placed in the group with two points
  • after three straight defeats, the Balkan side opened their account in the tournament in round 4, beating Belgium 33:28
  • in the reverse match between the sides, Germany claimed a confident win on home court, 34:18
  • Jovana Kiprijanovska is North Macedonia's best scorer with 16 goals, while Antje Döll has netted 19 times for Germany

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Highlight Match: Belgium vs Slovenia

Wednesday 8 April, 20:10 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-1

  • Belgium sit at the bottom of the group with two points, while Slovenia are second-placed with four points
  • in round 3, Belgium claimed their only win, beating North Macedonia 26:25, before losing to the same opponents 28:33 in round 4
  • in the previous encounter between the sides, Slovenia won 29:22 at home, despite Nele Antonissen scoring 13 goals for Belgium
  • Slovenia will secure a top two finish in the group and an EHF EURO 2026 berth if they win and North Macedonia lose to Germany
  • Nele Antonissen is Belgium's top scorer in this campaign with a tally of 43 goals, while Nusa Fegic has scored 17 goals for Slovenia

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191025 635 (1)
A decisive week in the fight for the European Championship awaits us. The girls and I are fully aware of the importance of the away match against Belgium, as it could secure our early qualification for the EHF EURO. We want a performance similar to the ones in Koper and Celje — with plenty of fight, desire, and the right approach.
Nusa Fegic
Centre back, Slovenia

GROUP 4

Faroe Islands vs Iceland

Wednesday 8 April, 20:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-3

  • after exchanging home wins with Portugal in March, the Faroe Islands take the second position in the group with four points
  • Iceland, who lost both away matches in the competition, are last-placed with two points
  • in the reverse fixture, Jana Mittun's seven goals powered the Faroe Islands to a narrow 24:22 victory in Iceland
  • it was the Faroe Islands' first-ever win over Iceland in a competitive match after three previous defeats
  • Pernille Brandenborg is the Faroe Islands' top scorer in the competition with 20 goals; Elín Þorkelsdóttir has scored 23 goals for Iceland so far

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EK0A1613
We are excited about the match against Iceland, as the group is still very open. We entered the qualification as the fourth seed, and now we have the opportunity to secure qualification, so we are very pleased with where we stand right now. And, of course, we want to finish the job against Iceland.
Claus Leth Mogensen
Head coach, Faroe Islands

GROUP 5

Ukraine vs Sweden

Wednesday 8 April, 14:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-1-6

  • with a tally of eight points after four matches, Sweden have already booked their ticket for the EHF EURO 2026
  • Ukraine occupy the third position in the group, having four points under their belt
  • in March, the Ukrainians celebrated two narrow wins against Lithuania, 30:29 and 26:25, respectively
  • in the reverse fixture between the two, Sweden proved too strong for Ukraine, winning 33:25 in Alingsas
  • Milana Shukal leads Ukraine with 14 goals in the qualifiers, while Nathalie Hagman is Sweden's top scorer with 18 goals 

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20260307 SWE SER 021 (1)
Ukraine put in a very strong performance against us in the autumn when we opened the qualifiers, and they have several high-quality players. Of course we are aiming to win this match as well, but we have great respect for our opponents. However, we know that if we reach our full potential, we are the favorites in this match.
Johanna Bundsen
Goalkeeper, Sweden
Srb Swe 037

GROUP 6

Greece vs Spain

Wednesday 8 April, 14:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-8

  • following four straight victories, Spain have already qualified for the EHF EURO 2026
  • Greece also retain a chance to reach the final tournament, as they rank third in the group with four points
  • on 3 and 5 April, the Greeks claimed wins in the two rescheduled matches against Israel, 32:24 and 35:28, respectively
  • Olympia Andritsou, who scored 21 goals combined in these games, is Greece’s top scorer in the competition with 29 goals in total; Danila So Delgado has netted 20 times for Spain
  • Spain took a big home win in the reverse fixture against Greece, 35:15

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20251019 GRE AUS 1087
We have a very demanding game ahead of us against Spain, a high-level team, with great quality and competitive experience. We are aware of the difference in capacity, but this will not change our approach. The national team has shown us in recent games character, discipline and belief in the plan. We want to be competitive, limit our mistakes and claim every phase until the end.
Danilos Menelaos
Head coach, Greece

Israel vs Austria

Wednesday 8 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-4

  • Israel sit at the bottom of the group and are yet to claim their first points; Austria are second-placed with four points under their belt
  • Austria won the previous meeting between the two in October 2025, 39:30
  • in March, the Austrians suffered two defeats against Spain, 24:29 and 24:34, respectively
  • Israel's games against Greece in rounds 3 and 4 were postponed and took place in early April, with the Israelis losing both times
  • Katarina Pandža is Austria's best scorer with 18 goals; Shira Eden Vakrat has netted 26 times for Israel

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Photos © Mummi Lu (main), Serbian Handball Federation, Xavi Vegas (in-text)

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