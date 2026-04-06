Only two rounds remain to be played in the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, and round 5 will throw off with six thrilling matches on Wednesday. While five teams have already secured their berths for the final tournament, some more tickets could be booked in the next few days.

In the Highlight Match (live on EHFTV with English commentary), Belgium will face Slovenia, as the latter have a chance to join the list of EHF EURO 2026 participants with a win. Some more exciting games are on the schedule, and teams like the Faroe Islands, Ukraine, Greece and Austria can fuel their hopes for the final tournament with victories.