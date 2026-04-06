Race for EHF EURO Cup semi-finals heats up; top duel in Romania

Race for EHF EURO Cup semi-finals heats up; top duel in Romania

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
06 April 2026, 14:00

Spotless sides Norway and Denmark have already qualified for the semi-finals of the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026, while two teams from each group are still in the race for the remaining two tickets. The round 5 games on Wednesday and Thursday might prove decisive in the race for the trophy.

GROUP 1

Slovakia vs Poland

Wednesday 8 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • after four defeats in the same number of matches, Slovakia are out of the race for the final tournament, placing at the bottom of this group
  • Poland’s only victory so far was the 28:20 in the reverse fixture against Slovakia, when Magda Balsam’s 10 goals were crucial for Arne Senstad’s side; in the double encounter with Norway in March, Poland lost twice (24:31 and 16:32)
  • Poland can proceed if they win both remaining matches and Romania lose both — and, finally, they beat Romania by more than five goals
  • the current top scorers of both sides are Barbora Lancz with 21 goals for Slovakia and Magda Balsam, who netted 16 times for Poland

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Romania vs Norway

Wednesday 8 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Romania’s only defeat in this competition was in the reverse fixture against Norway, when they were on an equal level for a long time, but finally lost 27:29
  • in the two encounters in March, Romania took two clear wins against Slovakia (32:26 and 32:19) and are second-ranked with six points on their tally
  • Norway continue to dominate in Women’s EHF EURO Cup, as they won all 16 matches played over three editions so far — and the record EHF EURO champions top the group with the optimum of eight points and have already qualified for the semi-finals
  • Romania count on the second-best attack among the eight participants, with 125 goals scored, while Norway have the best defence with 86 goals conceded
  • one point in their last two matches is enough for the Romanians to book the ticket for the semi-finals
  • the top duel also features the two best scorers of the EHF EURO Cup 2026: Sorina Grozav tops the ranking for Romania with 32 strikes, ahead of Henny Reistad, who is on 25 goals for Norway

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251019 ROU POL Craiova C19
We need to strengthen our defensive moments and stick to the rules we’ve set in order to be even more efficient. We need consistency in our performances and a much more confident attitude. A good performance can give us confidence for the European Championship.
Ovidiu Mihaila
Head coach, Romania
20251015 NOR ROM Reistad1 (1)

GROUP 2

Türkiye vs Hungary

Wednesday 8 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Türkiye have lost all four matches so far, including the 30:43 defeat in the reverse fixture against Hungary, and are out of the race for the semi-finals
  • after two clear wins at the start, Hungary lost both matches in the two encounters against Denmark in March (19:21 and 22:31) and currently have four points on their account
  • in the reverse fixture, seven Hungarian players scored four or more goals, topped by Petra Simon, who netted six times
  • with an overall of 18 goals, Petra Simon is also Hungary’s top scorer, having one strike more than Türkiye’s Gülcan Tügel

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251016 HUN TUR 20
We are going to play against Hungary and Denmark next international week. Both teams played quarter-finals last World Championship. So, for sure, they are goning to be tough matches, but we must try to show our best version during all 60 minutes in both games. It’s time that we show our strong character and fighter personality during the matches.
David Ginesta Montes
Head coach, Türkiye
20251016 HUN TUR Coach Golovin
We would obviously like to qualify for the semi-finals of the EHF EURO Cup, and we need two victories for that this week. I hope we can succeed. However, we have to be focused and play better than previously in March against Denmark.
Vlagyimir Golovin
Head coach, Hungary

Czechia vs Denmark

Thursday 9 April, 17:30 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • like Hungary, Czechia are on four points after four rounds — and the final duel between the sides on Saturday will decide which team will make it to the semi-finals
  • Czechia lost their first two matches, against Denmark and Hungary, then won both matches against Türkiye (34:26 and 36:24) in March
  • with a clean record after four games — including the 41:25 in the reverse fixture against Czechia — Denmark have already qualified for the semi-finals
  • Trine Jensen Østergaard, who netted six times in the reverse fixture, is the best Danish scorer with 17 goals, one more than Czechia’s Eliška Desortová
  • having scored 134 goals in four matches, Denmark have the best attack among all eight teams and the second-best defence with 90 goals conceded

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

260304 TUR CZE BRK08738
Denmark is a top level opponent. They play fast and modern handball. It will be a good test for us and will show how much we have improved physically and tactically since our last match against them. I expect a tough and fast game.
Valerie Smetková
Right back, Czechia
DEN CZH 15 10 2025 5344

Photos © Paweł Bejnarowicz (main), Fredrik Varfjell & Dejan Obretkovic (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20263103 FHK MTM (42)
Previous Article European League Men crunch time; Fredericia target debut quarter-final
EURO24W Sweden Vs. Poland MAL7947 AM
Next Article Sweden bid farewell to Nathalie Hagman and Jamina Roberts

Latest news

More News