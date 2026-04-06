Race for EHF EURO Cup semi-finals heats up; top duel in Romania
Spotless sides Norway and Denmark have already qualified for the semi-finals of the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026, while two teams from each group are still in the race for the remaining two tickets. The round 5 games on Wednesday and Thursday might prove decisive in the race for the trophy.
We need to strengthen our defensive moments and stick to the rules we’ve set in order to be even more efficient. We need consistency in our performances and a much more confident attitude. A good performance can give us confidence for the European Championship.
We are going to play against Hungary and Denmark next international week. Both teams played quarter-finals last World Championship. So, for sure, they are goning to be tough matches, but we must try to show our best version during all 60 minutes in both games. It’s time that we show our strong character and fighter personality during the matches.
We would obviously like to qualify for the semi-finals of the EHF EURO Cup, and we need two victories for that this week. I hope we can succeed. However, we have to be focused and play better than previously in March against Denmark.
Denmark is a top level opponent. They play fast and modern handball. It will be a good test for us and will show how much we have improved physically and tactically since our last match against them. I expect a tough and fast game.