European League trophy revealed ahead of EHF Finals

A new competition, a new trophy: The four teams competing at the EHF Finals Women 2021 in Romania this weekend know exactly what they are fighting for.

The newly created trophy for the EHF European League, Europe’s revamped second-tier club competition, has been revealed. And for the first time there will be no difference between the trophy for the women’s and the men’s editions of the competition.

Connection between EHF European League and EHF Champions League

The trophy is made from cast aluminum, a sustainable material. Built and designed by Spanish agency OIKO Design, which specialises in the design and production of environmentally friendly trophies, the big prize for the EHF European League weighs eight kilograms and is 76 centimetres tall.

The idea behind the design was to connect the EHF European League to the EHF Champions League, with the intertwining of the brands underlined by the goal net and the ball, which are similar in both trophy designs. The EHF European League trophy proudly wears vibrant blue and orange colours, in line with the branding of the competition.

Trophy first handed over at EHF Finals Women on Sunday

The trophy will be handed over for the first time this weekend. The premiere edition of the EHF Finals Women in Baia Mare starts Saturday with the semi-finals Nantes Atlantique Handball vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (14:45 CEST) and Siófok KC vs Herning-Ikast Håndbold (18:00 CEST), followed by the 3/4 placement match (14:45 CEST) and final (18:00 CEST) on Sunday.

The men’s edition of the EHF Finals is scheduled for SAP Arena in Mannheim, Germany, on 22/23 May, with hosts Rhein-Neckar Löwen and fellow German sides Füchse Berlin and SC Magdeburg as well as Polish contenders ORLEN Wisla Plock in the mix.