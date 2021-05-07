Hosts aim to end Nantes dream season

Fans might not be allowed in Lascar Pana Arena, but all of Baia Mare will tremble with emotion for their local side, as the city hosts the first-ever EHF Finals Women.

In the opening semi-final on Saturday, the Romanian side — who never lost on the home court this season — host Nantes Atlantique Handball, a French side who have dazzled their opponents with speed and aggressive defence and have already secured their best-ever result in European competitions.

SEMI-FINAL

Nantes Atlantique Handball (FRA) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

Saturday 8 May, 14:45 CEST, live on EHFTV