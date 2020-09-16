Eurosport will be the exclusive broadcaster for all men's and women's European handball club competitions, including the EHF Champions League, in France and Poland after a new partnership was successfully brokered by Infront and DAZN Group, the European Handball Federation's (EHF) and EHF Marketing's exclusive media and marketing partners.

The six-year agreement will run until the end of the 2025/26 season and comes a week after new broadcast partnerships were announced with DAZN in Austria, Germany, Spain and Switzerland as well as BTRC in Belarus.

The partnership in Poland includes the Men's and Women's EHF EURO 2022, 2024 and 2026 as well as all away qualifying matches for Poland.

Martin Hausleiter, EHF Secretary General, said: "This a great day for European handball and the fans of our sport in France in Poland. With the Men's EHF EURO and the Women's EHF EURO on Eurosport until 2026, the presence of our flagship national team event is secured in one of Europe's key handball markets. We are looking forward to working with Eurosport at the upcoming European Championships."

David Szlezak, EHF Marketing Managing Director said: “We are pleased to welcome Eurosport as a new broadcast partner of the EHF Champions League. Together with Eurosport and their innovative approach and high-quality broadcast, we will further develop the product in France and Poland, engage the handball community and strengthen the position of the EHF Champions League as a premium club competition.”

Antonio Dominguez, Infront Senior Director Handball, said: "France and Poland both have a hugely passionate handball fans as well as a huge potential for further growth of the sport. The EHF Champions League is the pinnacle of the club game and we are happy to be bringing it to the homes of supporters in both countries."

James Chubb, VP Global Rights Partnerships, DAZN Group, said “Partnering with Eurosport in these key Handball markets shows again how DAZN Group and Infront are working together to unlock new commercial opportunities for EHFs Club competitions, and grow the popularity and reach of the sport.”