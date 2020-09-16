Live blog: Flensburg edge Kielce on season-opening night

Finally we are back again! The EHF Champions League Men has made its long-awaited return on Wednesday evening, with HC Meshkov Brest, Aalborg Håndbold, SG Flensburg-Handewitt and Telekom Veszprém HC winning the first four matches of the 2020/21 season.

We will again guide you through the build-up, the main event and the aftermath for the remaining three matches on Thursday, including the Match of the Week between HC PPD Zagreb and THW Kiel.

23:30

Time to say good night! But don't worry, we are back on Thursday morning for the build-up to the remaining matches of the opening round: Zagreb vs Kiel (MOTW), Motor vs Barça, and Porto vs Elverum.

Thanks for joining us and I am going to leave you with this sweet picture gallery of tonight's action.

22:59

Vardar did not get the season start they wanted, falling 24:22 to Meshkov Brest.

But the Macedonian side kept their spirit and their gritty attitude on the court intact tonight and remain a tough nut to crack, as EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu writes here.

22:51

What an opening night of the EHF Champions League Men 2020/21! Four matches, four winners... but who stood out for you?

Take part in our poll:

22:27

Veszprém confirm their status as one of the main title candidates with a clear 28:24 win at Nantes, who rightly label their opponents "une grosse équipe."

22:19

What a dramatic finish in Germany as Flensburg come from behind to edge Kielce for a narrow 31:30 win! Fair to say the hosts are happy with that outcome:

22:15

What happens when Dejan Manaskov opens his bag of tricks...

22:04

Nantes might by playing catch-up with Veszprém (23:20 with 11 minutes left) but what an atmosphere in their H Arena!

21:56

We are halfway through the second half and Kielce have created a two-goal gap in Flensburg, 24:22. Are we going to see a winner tonight?!

21:42

Still plenty of action left tonight, but allow me a quick look ahead to tomorrow, when the first Match of the Week of the 2020/21 season takes place in Croatia as HC PPD Zagreb host THW Kiel in their group B opener. Don't miss it!

21:33

Regarding their head-to-head history, Flensburg against Kielce was always going to be a close affair. Who expected something completely different tonight got proven wrong in the first half: they are tied at 14 each!

21:28

We are treated to a close and tense game in Nantes - with fans! - with everything to play for in the second half, as Veszprém hold the slightest of leads at half-time.

By now, I think, you know where to go to catch that second half live... Right, it's all on EHFTV!

21:19

Timeout! Maik Machulla instructing his players as Flensburg are trailing Kielce by one goal with two minutes left in the first half.

21:07

Nantes are facing a tough challenge in their return to Europe's top-level competition. Halfway through the first half, Veszprém are enjoying a two-goal lead in France, 7:5.

20:58

We are 12 minutes into the match and, not surprisingly, Flensburg and Kielce are tied at 5:5.

20:49

ICYMI: Just B-O-O-M!!!

20:45

Tonight's EHF Champions League journey continues right now in Germany and France. Flensburg are hosting Kielce in group A, Nantes are taking on Veszprém in group B.

Tune in to EHFTV again to witness all the action live!

20:28

Meshkov Brest have done it again! Just like last season, they beat Vardar on home court - this time in a rather low-scoring encounter, 24:22.

20:21

Check out these stats to see how Aalborg, led by Magnus Jensen's seven goals, rallied from a half-time deficit to beat Celje by two.

20:17

The first winners of the season are... Aalborg Håndbold! The Danish side take both points with them from Slovenia, beating hosts Celje 31:29 for an early lead in group B.

20:08

Just over half an hour until Nantes are making their comeback in the EHF Champions League from a one-year absence. The 2018 finalists are welcoming Veszprém tonight.

19:59

Meshkov Brest and Vardar are back into the balance at 18:18 going into the last 13 minutes. Who will come away with their first points of the new season?

19:52

The second half between Celje and Aalborg is just as tight as the first with most of the time only one goal separating the teams.

In case you missed it, this was the highlight of the first 30 minutes:

19:45

Quickly looking ahead, as later tonight two former title holders meet in Germany. Flensburg (2014 champions) will play host to Kielce (2016) in one hour from now, and it seems like the Dujshebaev brothers are up for the challenge!

19:34

Never too young to cheer on your favourite team! Meshkov Brest lead 2019 champions Vardar 12:10 at half-time.

19:26

Both home teams enjoy a lead going into the break - but both matches are far from decided yet. At half-time, Meshkov Brest are 12:10 up against Vardar in group A and Celje came back from behind to lead Aalborg 16:15 in group B.

Watch the second half of both matches on EHFTV.

19:14

With five minutes left on the clock, Meshkov Brest have now built a nice three-goal lead over Vardar, 11:8. Can they take their advantage into the dressing rooms?

19:06

Meanwhile, nothing is separating the teams in Belarus, where Meshkov Brest and Vardar are tied at 6:6 after the opening quarter.

18:59

An early timeout for Celje, as guests Aalborg have opened up a three-goal gap (9:6) in the first 11 minutes.

18:45

Celje and Aalborg are opening their campaigns in group B in Slovenia. For the home team, Barça star Blaz Janc's 17-year-old brother, Mitja, is making his EHF Champions League debut. Certainly one to watch... and you can do so on EHFTV right now.

18:41

Meshkov Brest and Vardar also shared a group last season, when both sides won their respective home game. Brest stunned the defending champions 31:22 on home ground in November 2019. Can they repeat that feat again 10 months later? Watch the game live on EHFTV now.

18:28

Do you want to watch the games live? Get all the updates on social media? Follow the live blog? No problem, this article will help you to follow the EHF Champions League like a pro.

18:15

After six months the withdrawal symptoms finally disappear... welcome to a brand new season of the EHF Champions League Men!

We are in for a big treat right away with four intriguing encounters on the opening night of the 2020/21 campaign:

- 18:45 CEST - group A: Brest vs Vardar / group B: Celje vs Aalborg

- 20:45 CEST - group A: Flensburg vs Kielce / group B: Nantes vs Veszprém

16:45

Only two hours until throw-off now... We take a short break but the live blog returns at 18:15 CEST for the final build-up towards the first matches of the new EHF Champions League Men season.

In the meantime, have a look at the full schedule for round 1, with HC PPD Zagreb vs THW Kiel as our first Match of the Week, on Thursday at 18:45 CEST.

16:09

The second match in group B will see HBC Nantes take on Telekom Veszprém HC. A duel featuring two teams that have come within touching distance of the trophy a combined five times in the past - only to lose all those five finals.

Anyway, new season, new chances! And Nantes are obviously happy to be back in the mix after a one-year absence. Follow the game live on EHFTV with throw-off at 20:45 CEST.

15:43

After our visits to Belarus and Slovenia, the playing schedule will also take us to Germany and France later tonight.

In group A, two former EHF Champions League winners will meet as SG Flensburg-Handewitt take on Lomza Vive Kielce. You won't find two clubs with a tighter head-to-head history in the competition: In their four previous matches, there were no less than three (!) draws and one single-goal win - for Kielce, in the 2015/16 quarter-final.

So, another close encounter in the Flens-Arena tonight? Watch the game, for German fans exclusively available on EHFTV, at 20:45 CEST.

15:19

Stop the presses!

Some really BIG news coming in right now as Eurosport has just been announced as the exclusive broadcaster for all men's and women's European handball club competitions, including the EHF Champions League, in France and Poland!

The new partnership has been successfully brokered by Infront and DAZN Group, the European Handball Federation's (EHF) and EHF Marketing's exclusive media and marketing partners. The six-year agreement will run until the end of the 2025/26 season and comes a week after new broadcast partnerships were announced with DAZN in Austria, Germany, Spain and Switzerland as well as BTRC in Belarus.

Read all about this exciting news for the many fans in France and Poland here.

14:42

The other match throwing off the new season at 18:45 CEST takes place in Slovenia, where RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko will host Aalborg Håndbold. Unfortunately, the seats in the beautiful Dvorana Zlatorog will stay empty but lots of fans will be following their heroes live on domestic TV or here at EHFTV.

14:16

It is fitting that the new season will be opened tonight by HC Vardar 1961, the 2018/19 champions. They are still the most recent champions, as the trophy winners for 2019/20 will only be determined at the delayed VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 in December.

So, how will Vardar fare against HC Meshkov Brest in Belarus? You can find it out from 18:45 CEST live on EHFTV. Until then, you have some time left to read our Vardar countdown story from EHF journalist Amina Idrizi.

13:30

This morning Chris has already talked you through tonight's four matches on the opening day of the EHF Champions League Men 2020/21. Check out our preview to get up to date in bullet-point style on all seven matches happening today and tomorrow. Seven, indeed, because the group A clash between Szeged and PSG has been postponed until further notice.

12:01

Five of the teams in Kevin Domas' pre-season power ranking feature today, a ranking which makes for very interesting reading.

10. HC Meshkov Brest

9. HBC Nantes

8. HC Vardar 1961

7. FC Porto

6. MOL-Pick Szeged

5. Lomza Vive Kielce

4. Paris Saint-Germain Handball

3. THW Kiel

2. Barça

1. Telekom Veszprém HC

Want to discover the reasons behind Kevin's selections? Right this way.

11:39

From two former winners to two former runners-up in our other late match and this will be a joy to behold. HBC Nantes are back in the fold after a year away and are certain to give David Davis and Veszprém a few things to worry about this evening.

The Hungarian champions had a slow start to pre-season but kicked into gear when the competitive matches began, starting strong in Hungary and winning the SEHA League. With a squad of 20 players, each and every squad selection and substitution will be keenly observed by the Veszprém faithful and neutral onlookers alike in these early rounds.

11:31

Our 20:45 CEST clash in group A features 2014 champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt against 2016 champions Lomza Vive Kielce.



Kielce had a summer full of financial uncertainly but appear to have come through it and look like they have a strong squad this season. Flensburg struggled in Europe last season and it is always difficult to predict which Flensburg will show up, but I for one am looking forward to seeing new recruits Franz Semper and Lasse Moller in action.

11:18

The other 18:45 CEST throw-off pits RK Celje Pivovarna Laško up against Aalborg Håndbold. Celje are no strangers to losing their best talent to larger clubs and that happened again this summer as Domen Makuc joined Barça. Aalborg also saw a number of men move to Germany, but appear to have formed a solid squad yet again.

The Danish champions were one of last season's surprise packages and a victory for them tonight will prove they mean business yet again.

11:08

The first match of the day in group A sees HC Meshkov Brest welcome the still reigning champions HC Vardar 1961 to Belarus.

It is difficult to know how this Vardar team will shape up, given how many changes in the squad they had over the summer. Their influential playmaker Stas Skube moved from Skopje to Brest and it will be fascinating to see if he is the man to lead his new club to victory over his former.

10:40

Think you are prepared to take up your role as an EHF Champions League viewer? Put your knowledge to the test with our latest quiz. You need to get 5 out of 10 to be allowed to watch Celje vs Aalborg this evening...

09:55

A new campaign launched last week is #showtimeforchampions, displaying just why the EHF Champions League is better than your favourite TV series, with more drama, spontaneity and genuine emotion than you can shake a stick at. If this video does not get you pumped for this evening's matches, I do not know what will.

09:30

What a time to be alive. Top flight men's club handball is back in our lives and today marks a new era for the competition as it makes the switch to Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

A new look, new partners, new activations but the same old brilliant action on court awaits us. And with the opening matches a mere nine hours away, its time to make sure you know where you will be watching tonight. Check out the list of TV partners here and register your free profile on EHFTV now.