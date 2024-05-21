“Every Champions League match is a celebration”

Have you involved your partners and sponsors in your fan activation?

Brest Bretagne: Our partners actively participated in the entertainment in the arena with activities, stands and events dedicated to fans on match days. They are also part of a strong communication relay with our community. Finally, an important part is at the company level to encourage employees to come to the matches very regularly thanks to dedicated offers.

Kolstad: Firstly, most of our sponsors bought packages and tickets for internal and external use, like for customers. We market this as an opportunity to do employer branding and customer ‘pleasing’. We also had some sponsors giving out tickets to local teams. Moreover, for some matches, we made special deals that our partners and sponsors could offer their employees and their families. Some of our sponsors arranged events around the match.

What have you implemented in your arena in terms of shows, entertainment, VIP campaigns, kids and family campaigns on match days?

Brest Bretagne: Another strength of our club is the presence of the “Hand Show” with a strong entertainment factor (concert, dance group, music) during each match for the VIP areas but also during half-time and timeouts. This is a trademark of the club and recognised by the spectators who also come for this show. In addition to this we regularly organise special events challenging our spectators. “Battles” between clubs, schools, and companies with prizes for the group that comes in the largest number and makes the biggest noise.

Kolstad: We put a lot of pride and resources into the match day event. We always have an artist in the central circle as an opening show. We have flames and light shows as well. For the VIP concept, we also have local artists playing, and one of our coaches talking there about the match. We open the VIP area two hours before the match and serve a nice dinner and drinks.

How important is it for your club to play in the EHF Champions League?

Brest Bretagne: For the club, the EHF Champions League is a showcase. This is the premier competition that every club dreams of playing. So, it is very important for us to compete in the EHF Champions League which also contributes to the club's influence throughout Europe. Every EHF Champions League match is a celebration and an important element for the club.

Kolstad: We have seen a massive increase in engagement in Trondheim, as well as the rest of the country. It is significant for Kolstad and our investment and project to play in the EHF Champions League.