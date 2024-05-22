German trio and Dinamo in Hamburg trophy showdown

The main question is, can the Romanian champions stop the German dominance? 18 times in the last 20 years a German club has won the title in the men's second-tier EHF competition. Only Pick Szeged (2014) and Benfica SL (2022) have taken the trophies to other nations since 2004.

Dinamo and Flensburg open the EHF Finals on Saturday with the first semi-final, followed by the duel between Füchse and Rhein-Neckar, who previously locked horns at this stage in the 2021 EHF Finals.