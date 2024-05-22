German trio and Dinamo in Hamburg trophy showdown
While SG Flensburg-Handewitt did not qualify when they hosted 12 months ago, this time around, the EHF Finals Men will take place on completely neutral ground as Barclays Arena, Hamburg - one of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 venues - will host the finals of the European League Men this weekend. The three German sides Füchse Berlin (defending champions), Rhein-Neckar Löwen (EHF Cup winners in 2013), SG Flensburg-Handewitt (EHF Champions League winners in 2014) and EHF Finals debutant Dinamo Bucuresti will fight for the trophy.