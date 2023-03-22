Everything still to be decided between Plock and Nantes

The third match of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League play-offs delivered an amazing thriller, which remained undecided until the final seconds. Although Nantes had the upper hand in the first half, taking an advantage as big as four goals thanks to Viktor Hallgrímsson, the hosts clearly took the momentum after the break.

With Dmitry Zhitnikov and Sergei Kosorotov in charge offensively, Orlen Wisla Plock came back into the game, levelling the score early in the second half. The Polish side even had the opportunity to win, but Hallgrímsson stopped Zhitnikov’s potential game-winner.