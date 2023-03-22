Veszprém cause Szeged’s biggest-ever home defeat

In the last two years, OTP Bank-PICK Szeged had beaten Telekom Veszprém twice in the final series of the Hungarian league, but their arch rivals struck back on the international stage.

The final score of 23:36 after 7:21 a half-time score was Szeged’s biggest home defeat in their Machineseeker EHF Champions League history, even bigger than the 29:41 loss against Aalborg in the group phase of this season – and definitely this one hurts much more. Veszprém can already plan for their 21st Champions League quarter-final in their history, in which they would face Industria Kielce.