The EHF FINAL4 celebrates its 15th birthday this year, after starting back in 2010 when THW Kiel defeated Barça in the final. Since then, the Spanish side has become the most winning team in Cologne, with four titles, while Kiel are just behind, with three.

The two clubs will, fittingly, meet again in the LANXESS arena in the second semi-final in the Lanxess Arena on Saturday night.