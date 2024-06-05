Partners and fans flock to Cologne for biggest handball party

The German city of Cologne will experience its annual celebration of handball on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 June for the 2024 edition of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4. Fans attending LANXESS arena and millions watching around the world are guaranteed of the biggest and best spectacle of men’s club handball.

The final weekend features four teams which are synonymous with handball success and global reach. Reigning champions SC Magdeburg of Germany are back to defend the title, but they will have to contend with record winners and Spanish superpower Barça, the most successful team in the history of the competition, fellow German side THW Kiel, and Aalborg Håndbold from the handball-crazy nation of Denmark.

The four matches across the weekend will be played at 15:00 CEST and 18:00 CEST. Each day will feature a tremendous opening show 15 minutes before throw-off, electrifying the arena which will be packed with 19,750 passionate supporters.

That passion from the fans is matched by the support from partners, looking to secure brand visibility and engagement. EHF Marketing, the marketing arm of the European Handball Federation, has obtained sponsorship from more brands than ever before, as the benefits of being a partner of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, coupled with the unique advantages of activating at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 are clear for all to see.

TruckScout24, in their second year as the event’s title sponsor, is a leading online marketplace for commercial vehicles, based in Germany. Joining EHF Marketing as partners in 2024 are the Croatian National Tourist Board & Istria Tourist Board, the tourist organisations to promote the beauty and attractions of Croatia and Istria. Another partner is Danish sports equipment manufacturer Hummel.

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL and Modular System, based in Poland focusing on sustainable building solutions, are completing their first full season as partners of the competition, after being present at last year's TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4.

The partner line-up is complimented by the two longest-standing EHF Champions League partners: Slovenian home appliance manufacturer company Gorenje, present already since 2017; and SELECT, who entered the partnership in the 2016/17 season and recently prolonged the partnership until 2028.

Several other brands are partnering with the event for a second year or more, following the success of the event in recent years and understanding the opportunities that men’s club handball creates through increased exposure and engagement.

Access to a passionate fan base

Before the action begins at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4, all the official partners will benefit from high visibility and brand exposure through various activation points in the Fan Village, starting with the official opening party on Friday evening. The partners will engage thousands of attendees in their brand through games, competitions, and activities that will create an emotional connection between the partners and handball fans.

The celebration starts already with the incredible opening party for the fans on Friday 7 June. Including a hot air balloon attached to a TruckScout24 crane for incredible panoramic views of Cologne and the FANS UNITED mosaic picture where fans can join and leave their mark in LANXESS arena.

With more than half a million spectators on-site in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League throughout the season, it is not just the weekend event where partners receive exposure, but year-round.

Extensive coverage for a global audience

Partner brands of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 will benefit from coverage beaming their name and logo across the world, thanks to the outstanding TV production planned for the event.

A state-of-the-art production with 23 cameras used for the live feed including four super slow-motion cameras, one high speed camera, and two cinematographic cameras guarantees that everything on and around the court is covered and brings the fans at home as close as never before to the event.

The TV coverage will be accompanied by extended digital coverage of the event across the EHF Champions League official accounts on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), reaching close to three million digital contacts on social media platforms and countless views and impressions.

“The Spin” – EHF’s weekly podcast – will bring live coverage from the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 media call on YouTube. On Saturday and Sunday, a live show on Instagram and YouTube will build up each game and provide instant, expert analysis of the action with well-known faces of handball. The newly introduced vertical production will bring a brand-new perspective to the event.

Spotlight on the action

The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 begins on Saturday at 15:00 CEST with the semi-final between SG Magdeburg and Aalborg Håndbold, with Aalborg aiming to topple the champions en route to a first title in the competition and allow legend Mikkel Hansen to sign off in style, while the German side seek their third title this century.

The second semi-final, at 18:00 CEST, is a battle of the giants; THW Kiel against Barça. The two teams share 14 EHF Champions League titles between them, with the Spanish side hitting double figures in 2022. The Zebras of Kiel won their fourth title in 2020, beating none other than Barça in the final. As always, both sets of fans will expect gold medals and another trophy from their teams this time.

photo © 2023 Jure Erzen / kolektiff